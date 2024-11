The claim that 70% of Gaza’s casualties are women and children just doesn’t add up. Why? This figure only reflects a sample of about 8,000 reported deaths, which leaves out a lot of context. Never mind that in the overall toll, Hamas doesn’t include its own combatants, and inconsistencies in counting methods, like open-source Google forms, mean these numbers may be very misleading. For real understanding, the media needs to ask harder questions.