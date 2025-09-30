Doctor Terror: Media Relies on Gaza “Hospital Spokesman” Who Prayed to “Defeat the Jews” on Oct. 7 to Supply Casualty Figures

Key Takeaways:

Major outlets like The New York Times and Reuters have leaned on Dr. Khalil al-Daqran — a Hamas propagandist who prayed to “defeat the Jews” on October 7 — as a trusted hospital source, providing casualty figures.

His social media glorifies Hamas leaders, “martyrs,” and calls for Gazans to embrace death — yet his words are reported as fact.

Don’t let the media launder Hamas propaganda through a lab coat. When you see al-Daqran or others like him quoted, call it out and share this article.

Dr. Khalil al-Daqran is presented across the international press as a trusted source in Gaza. Billed as a “spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry,” “spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital,” or simply a “hospital doctor,” he has become a go-to voice for the world’s biggest outlets – from The New York Times to the BBC.

To the media, al-Daqran is cast as the quintessential neutral witness: a lab-coat-clad medic in a crumbling hospital, tirelessly saving lives while pausing to brief reporters. His quotes validate casualty figures, confirm shortages, and inject credibility into Hamas’ narrative.

But the white coat conceals something very different.

The Man Behind the Quotes

Scroll his Facebook page — it’s public — and you’ll find a steady stream of posts glorifying Hamas, lionizing “martyrs,” and urging Palestinians to embrace death as the path to paradise. He even highlighted on his page what was clearly a particularly fond memory: meeting and shaking hands with Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7 massacre, later eliminated by the IDF. He posted a glowing tribute to another Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh. He rails against “corrupt Jews” and the “Zionist enemy.”

Most damning of all: on October 7, as Israeli hostages – men, women, children, even babies – were dragged bloodied through Gaza, al-Daqran was posting prayers for Allah to “protect the mujahideen” and to “defeat the Jews.”

This is not some neutral medic. This is a Hamas propagandist with a stethoscope.

Amplified by the World’s Media

The New York Times quoted al-Daqran this week warning of “catastrophic” conditions, describing patients left to die on hospital floors and the risk of disease spreading in “tents surrounded by sewage, garbage, rodents and insects.”

France24 invited him to defend the "accuracy" of Hamas-run casualty figures.

Reuters ran with his claim that Israel deliberately killed newborn twins, their mother, and their grandmother.

NBC News relied on his casualty figures and false claims that Israel was targeting Gazans seeking aid.

The BBC quoted his claim that doctors and nurses are physically unable to work due to hunger and that hospitals in the Strip “cannot provide a single bottle of milk to children.”

Al Jazeera broadcast his insistence that 60,000 children were starving and “not a single carton of milk” could be found in Gaza. That claim – or some variation of it – went viral worldwide.

None of these outlets bothered to tell readers that their source regularly posts odes to Hamas terrorists – or that, on the very day Israelis were slaughtered, he was cheering on the killers.

Call Them Out

It’s not simply that al-Daqran holds extremist views. It’s that those views are not remotely hidden – and yet the media still turns to him for quotes, figures, and testimony. Outlets then have the gall to present his words as “neutral, fact-based reporting.” How dare they.

When death tolls, shortages, and atrocity claims come from a man who literally calls for the murder of Jews, readers deserve to know.

So the next time you see headlines about “catastrophic” hospital conditions or statistics about starving children, ask: Who said it?

Because far too often, the answer is Khalil al-Daqran – or others just like him: terrorists and terror-apologists in scrubs. And the tragedy is that the media keeps dressing up Hamas propaganda as the truth.

Don’t let them get away with it. The next time you see al-Daqran or others like him quoted, call it out. Share this article under those posts and make sure readers know exactly who these so-called “hospital spokesmen” really are.

