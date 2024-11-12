‘Globalize the Intifada’ Becomes Reality as Amsterdam Erupts in Fresh Wave of Antisemitic Riots

It’s the chant that has become a staple at anti-Israel protests sweeping across the West after the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and throughout Israel’s subsequent war against the terrorist group in Gaza—a call for Israel’s destruction and a thinly veiled invitation to target Jews worldwide.

It’s the demand to “Globalize the Intifada”—a call that is fast becoming a reality. On Monday night in Amsterdam, violence erupted again. Rioters, reportedly “youth claiming solidarity with Palestinians,” attacked police with fireworks and projectiles, destroyed property, and set a tram ablaze. And this time, there were no Israeli sports fans in sight and no alleged provocation. Just a city under siege, with attackers chanting “Cancer Jews” into the night.

What’s more, the violence appears to be escalating, with Belgian police announcing on Monday the arrest of five people in Antwerp as calls spread on social media for a “Jew hunt” in the city, which was already grappling with a surge in antisemitic assaults.

The scenes in Amsterdam last week hinted at what was to come: Israeli soccer fans were ambushed in what we now know was a coordinated attack planned in advance and unleashed after the Maccabi Tel Aviv versus Ajax match. And yet, many media outlets were predictably reluctant to call it what it was: antisemitic violence.

The following video has been circulating on social media showcasing riots breaking out in Amsterdam, again. Rioters are damaging property and shouting “Kankerjoden,” which means “Cancer Jews.” pic.twitter.com/dWqqE9GVSz — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) November 12, 2024

Meanwhile, media pundits like Mehdi Hasan and Owen Jones rushed to rationalize the attacks, implying Israelis “brought it on themselves” by singing offensive songs before the game—as if that justified being hunted down by a baying mob.

This, despite the Mayor of Amsterdam condemning the attacks as perpetrated by “antisemitic hit-and-run squads,” and Dutch police confirming evidence of premeditation. In other words, Israeli fans were targeted not for their chants but simply for being Israeli.

When antisemitic mobs in Amsterdam launched a coordinated assault on Jewish fans, some media pundits glossed over the premeditated nature of the attack. This wasn’t a random clash—it was a planned assault, but that context was lost in the media’s dangerous spin. pic.twitter.com/KRiiuOLjU8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 11, 2024

So, how are the media covering Monday’s fresh wave of violence? Mostly, they’re not. The Associated Press and BBC are among the few major outlets to report on it in any capacity, and even they avoid linking it to the recent antisemitic surge—ignoring footage of rioters screaming “Cancer Jews.”

The conclusion? “No Jews, no news.” If there’s no angle to subtly blame Jewish victims, mainstream media doesn’t seem interested.

Footage from the scene caught at least one of the participants shouting, “Cancer Jews.” But @AP leaves that bit out to avoid linking this arson attack on a tram to the same people who attacked Israelis and Jews in Amsterdam only a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/KjERhNNYM7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 12, 2024

The attacks in Amsterdam on Thursday night, reminiscent of Nazi-era pogroms, are the direct result of the “Globalize the Intifada” movement that anti-Israel protesters have been championing for over a year. This slogan isn’t just a catchy chant; it’s a blatant call for violence against Jews, mirroring the atrocities of the First and Second Palestinian Intifadas.

Just days before Israelis were hunted down in the streets of Amsterdam, reports emerged from the Netherlands revealing that some Dutch police officers were refusing to guard Jewish sites, citing “moral dilemmas.” Such inaction and moral equivocation effectively serve as a green light for the violence we’ve witnessed, both last week and this week.

Welcome to the “globalized intifada”—it didn’t begin in Amsterdam, and it certainly won’t end there.

