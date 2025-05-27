Send Us Your Tips
▶ Hamas Destroys Aid Warehouse on Camera—Why Isn’t This Front-Page News?

A propaganda video from Hamas shows something that should have dominated headlines: armed fighters dressed as civilians launching attacks from inside a humanitarian aid warehouse—and then blowing it up themselves.

Let’s break down why this matters.

First, by wearing civilian clothes while engaging in combat, Hamas is violating the laws of armed conflict, which require combatants to distinguish themselves from civilians. That alone is a breach of international law.

But it gets worse. The location they chose to launch their attack? A warehouse filled with humanitarian aid.

This is the same aid that UN officials have repeatedly claimed never ends up in Hamas hands. The footage says otherwise.

By turning a civilian space into a military post, Hamas stripped the warehouse of its protected status under international law. That means it becomes a lawful military target—because it’s being used for hostile action.

And then, the most shocking moment: Hamas fighters proudly record themselves detonating the booby-trapped warehouse, destroying the aid themselves.

So where is the outrage? If Hamas is willing to destroy humanitarian aid, why aren’t they being held accountable for worsening conditions in Gaza?
And more urgently—why isn’t this video leading every newscast?

Image Credit: Majdi Fathi via TPS

