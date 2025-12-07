Hamas Rejects Disarmament, Threatens Another October 7 – Media Silence

Key Takeaways:

Hamas’ Khaled Meshaal openly rejected core elements of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, including disarmament and relinquishing control.

No major Western outlet reported his speech, leaving policymakers and the public unaware of Hamas’s real intentions.

Expert analysis says Meshaal’s remarks reveal Hamas’ unfiltered worldview, including calls that echo the logic of another October 7.

Two years after Hamas’s horrific massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, and barely two months after the terror group agreed to the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal delivered an unfiltered message in Arabic: no disarmament, no relinquishing rule of Gaza, no acceptance of any international authority, and a renewed commitment to Israel’s annihilation.

Yet not a single major Western news outlet reported the speech.

Meshaal’s comments were delivered remotely in Arabic at a conference in Istanbul titled “The Commitment to Jerusalem.” According to experts, his statements were not rhetorical flourishes. They were a clear repudiation of the peace plan Hamas supposedly accepted.

And the silence surrounding them is staggering.

Hamas in Its Own Words

The speech directly contradicted the commitments Hamas has agreed to or said it would consider under the US-brokered ceasefire deal: disarmament, transfer of Gaza governance to an external body, and cessation of hostilities.

Meshaal instead declared: “The time has come for the nation to decide on the liberation of Jerusalem as a symbol of the liberation of Palestine, the cleansing of the Al-Aqsa Mosque… And Gaza, which started ‘Al-Aqsa flood’ in 2023 and turned into the pride of the nation and the conscience of nations, this mighty Gaza deserves more from us.”

On the ceasefire itself, he dismissed it outright: “Yes, two months ago, a ceasefire was announced, but the war is not over.”

He called for “rejecting all forms of guardianship, mandate, and occupation over Gaza, over the West Bank, and over all of Palestine.”

And on rearming, he was very clear: “The resistance project and its weapons must be protected. It is the right of our people to defend themselves. The resistance and its weapons are the honor and strength of the nation.”

According to researcher Idit Bar, who specializes in the Arab and Islamic world, Meshaal’s words amount to a strategic declaration: “Meshaal, one of Hamas’ prominent leaders, says here very clearly, he puts all the cards on the table: No to disarmament, no to relinquishing Hamas’ rule, yes to the annihilation of Israel, yes to the liberation of Jerusalem. He even uses the term ‘cleansing’ al-Aqsa from impure Jews.”

Bar added: “He also calls for the release of prisoners, which he calls captives, from the Israeli prison, which is literally a call to kidnap hostages, because he saw on October 7 that it’s worthwhile. As far as he is concerned, between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, there’s space for only one state, an Islamic state, clean of Jews. That’s why he says the war isn’t over.”

What’s Behind the Media Silence

There are only two explanations for the omission: a lack of Arabic-speaking reporters or bias.

But major news organizations do have Arabic-speaking reporters across the Middle East. They could understand Meshaal’s words. They would have known he was speaking — it was all over Arabic social media feeds, and Al-Jazeera covered it. They should have reported it.

Which only leaves the second option as a viable explanation: those “reporters” chose not to publish what they knew. It was easy to hide that choice from editors who do not speak the language. And when newsworthy events or statements go unreported, they effectively cease to exist for the public record.

The bias is all the more striking because AFP had a reporter covering the conference, yet chose to highlight only the more moderate remarks of Gaza Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, who claimed the group would accept governance by a UN force. The agency even sought clarification from Hayya, who—knowing his comments would be quoted in English—added that Hamas would disarm only if the “occupation” ended. Meshaal’s far more explicit rejection of disarmament and peace was omitted entirely.

Media outlets have committed a journalistic sin – a manipulation of reality. Meshaal’s speech was a rare glimpse into Hamas’s true intentions: unfiltered, unambiguous, and damning. It contradicted diplomatic assumptions, exposed the fragility of the ceasefire, and signaled preparations for future violence.

But Western audiences, including policymakers, never heard a word about it.

