▶ Hamas’ Sinister Message in Latest Hostage Release: Psychological Warfare on Full Display

Another hostage release took place—but this time, something felt different. This wasn’t just about returning captives. It was a calculated display of psychological warfare.

Hamas went all out. They printed new posters glorifying their October 7 massacre, complete with red triangles marking their path of destruction through Israeli communities. Looming above it all was a chilling image of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the attack, presented as a mythical leader guiding Palestinians toward Jerusalem.

On stage, Hamas operatives donned fake IDF uniforms and proudly displayed captured Israeli weapons—another attempt to humiliate Israel and assert their dominance.

The cruelty didn’t stop there. Hostage Sagui Dekel Chen was handed a gold coin to “celebrate” the birth of his daughter—who was born while he was in captivity. Iair Horn, another hostage, was forced to deliver a twisted message to Einav Zangauker, the mother of fellow hostage Matan Zangauker. The gift? An hourglass, inscribed with Matan’s picture and the chilling words: “Time is running out.”

This wasn’t just a hostage release. It was a Hamas propaganda show—designed to taunt Israel and remind the world that they are still in power, still brutal, and still waiting to strike again.

And while much of the international media ignored this grotesque display, Israelis saw it for what it truly was: terrorism, in every sense of the word.

Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib via Flash90

