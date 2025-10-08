HonestReporting 25 Years On: From a Spark to a Flame

Twenty-five years ago, long before Facebook, Instagram, or X became part of our daily lives, HonestReporting was born. It is almost hard to imagine now, but at the time, the idea that an email list could mobilize tens of thousands of people worldwide was revolutionary. We created something that not only provided readers with information but also empowered them to take action.

Our secret was that while we were based in the U.S. and on the forefront here, we had a dedicated team in Israel working late into the night, monitoring and analyzing coverage. By the time America woke up, subscribers already had a full alert in their inbox: the article itself, the inaccuracies flagged, an explanation of the bias, as well as a draft letter with the names and emails of the editors responsible. People could act immediately and effectively. That global rhythm: Israel by night, America by morning, was part of the magic.

The growth was fast and astonishing. Within months, what had begun as a grassroots idea reached tens of thousands of subscribers. In a pre-social media world, the sheer scale of engagement was unheard of. And this was not passive readership. HonestReporting transformed everyday people into advocates, equipping them with the tools to challenge misrepresentations and demand accountability from some of the most powerful news organizations in the world.

CNN: The Turning Point

One of the stories that remains vivid to me is the turning point with CNN. After a series of campaigns where our subscribers bombarded CNN with complaints about biased coverage, we received the message: “Call off your troops and let’s talk.” It was the moment we realized that a group of ordinary people, empowered with truth and persistence, could move even the largest media giants.

We went into what I can only describe as “D-Day mode.” We prepared a comprehensive dossier analyzing CNN’s coverage in the months leading up to our meeting. It was not just about pointing out errors but about demonstrating patterns of bias that repeated over time and shaped narratives. A friend and supporter introduced me to Home Depot founder and philanthropist Bernie Marcus. He immediately grasped the importance of what we were trying to accomplish and accepted our invitation to join. His decision to attend underscored the weight of the meeting: this was not only about words and letters but about credibility, accountability, and the seriousness with which we expected CNN to respond.

As soon as CNN learned Bernie would be joining, their tone shifted dramatically. Within days, I was told that CNN’s chairman, Walter Isaacson, would personally host us in Atlanta. When we walked into CNN’s headquarters, I was in my twenties, nervous but deeply convinced of the righteousness of our cause. We were met as though we were negotiating a major deal. Twelve senior editorial board members sat around the table, along with the chairman and the head of CNN International. Many made a point of telling us their Jewish or Israel connections, but what we needed from them was not sympathy; it was responsibility.

That day, we held our ground. We made it clear that when Palestinian spokespeople presented falsehoods unchallenged, those untruths were quickly repeated until they hardened into “fact.” We showed the damage that pattern caused and demanded change. CNN did not suddenly become perfect. The struggle with bias has continued until today, but from that moment on, there was a dialogue, a mechanism, and a recognition that the Jewish community would not be silent or ignored.

The Ariel Sharon Election Hustle

Another story that reflects those early days came during Israeli elections. Anticipating that Ariel Sharon would likely become the next prime minister, we prepared a comprehensive media briefing in advance. The minute exit polls confirmed his win, we distributed it widely to journalists across the United States. As expected, the phones rang off the hook with requests to interview him, but of course, that was not possible. Instead, we stepped in and connected the press with articulate Israeli voices who could explain the moment in context and with accuracy. This opportunity made us the “go-to” resource for newsrooms from The New Yorker, Fox News, MSNBC, and others.

Much of this did not happen by accident. It took relentless hustle. I remember a friend, a PR executive, handing me a master press list. For weeks, I sat with that list, cold-calling outlets like a telemarketer, trying to find editors willing to take a chance on covering this new, unusual website that was mobilizing tens of thousands to defend Israel’s image. Every “yes” was hard-earned, and every article gave us the legitimacy and visibility to grow further. At some point, we reached close to 50,000 subscribers, a staggering number for that era.

From a Spark to a Flame

None of this would have been possible without a village of people: those who did the painstaking analysis, those who helped shape our campaigns, those who built the lists and spread the word. I may have been the face at the time, but it was powered by a community of dedicated professionals and volunteers who believed in the same mission: to hold media accountable and to give Israel a fair hearing.

“In a place where there are no people, strive to be a person.” HonestReporting was exactly that. In a void where misinformation flourished unchallenged, we brought light, facts, and a way for ordinary people to fight back. Looking back, I never imagined that 25 years later, the challenge of misinformation would be greater than ever. The platforms have changed, the speed has multiplied, and yet the basic need to confront falsehoods with truth remains.

As HonestReporting marks this milestone, my wish is that it continues to be fearless, innovative, and unrelenting. May it keep adapting to new technologies, keep equipping people with tools to act, and keep insisting that the truth matters. I am honored and proud to have been there when it all started, and to know that the spark we lit has grown into a flame that still burns strong.

Sharon Tzur has been the driving force behind Media Watch International and its many initiatives to promote a positive image of Israel. She oversaw the early runaway success of HonestReporting.com at its genesis, helping it grow into a global movement. Sharon expanded her efforts beyond HonestReporting.com, launching a range of impactful initiatives. She served as a senior adviser at the highest levels of Israeli leadership, including to a Prime Minister, and is recognized as a pioneering Zionist social entrepreneur. She is the Founder of the Faculty Fellowship in Israel, which brings non-Jewish faculty to Israel for academic exchange and collaboration, and has been curating high-profile missions bringing influencers, celebrities, and thought leaders to experience Israel firsthand. Her work reflects an enduring commitment to sharing Israel’s positive story with the world.

