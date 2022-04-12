HonestReporting Fact Check: All the Times PA Envoy Husam Zomlot Lied on CNN (VIDEO)

Amid a terror wave that has taken the lives of 14 Israelis, the Palestinian Authority’s envoy to the UK appeared on CNN to discuss imposing sanctions on the Jewish state.

Husam Zomlot was previously accused of denying the Holocaust, defending the PA’s policy of paying ‘salaries’ to terrorists, and making light of rocket attacks targeting Israeli civilians. Yet Zomlot, who also serves as an advisor to PA chief Mahmoud Abbas, was given a platform by CNN host Becky Anderson to spread lies.

HonestReporting fact-checked some of his claims.

Related Reading: ‘Unarmed’, But Potentially Dangerous: Headlines By AP, UPI & Reuters Erase Distinction Between Terrorists and Victims

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!