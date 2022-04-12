fbpx
HonestReporting Fact Check: All the Times PA Envoy Husam Zomlot Lied on CNN (VIDEO)

Amid a terror wave that has taken the lives of 14 Israelis, the Palestinian Authority’s envoy to the UK appeared on CNN to discuss imposing sanctions on the Jewish state.

Husam Zomlot was previously accused of denying the Holocaust, defending the PA’s policy of paying ‘salaries’ to terrorists, and making light of rocket attacks targeting Israeli civilians. Yet Zomlot, who also serves as an advisor to PA chief Mahmoud Abbas, was given a platform by CNN host Becky Anderson to spread lies.

HonestReporting fact-checked some of his claims.

Related Reading: 'Unarmed', But Potentially Dangerous: Headlines By AP, UPI & Reuters Erase Distinction Between Terrorists and Victims

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict. Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.
