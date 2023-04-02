HonestReporting’s Top Media Corrections – March 2023

HonestReporting works tirelessly to monitor the media and ensure factual errors get corrected.

Here are our top corrections for March 2023, including NBC News, Vox, UPI, Reuters and Daily Mail:

NBC News Misses Valuable Context on Jenin Raid

Thank you @nbcnews @rafsanchez for adding critical context to your reporting on the IDF operation in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/VqGqCvlH1w — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 8, 2023

Daily Mail Incorrectly Claims Western Wall as “Holiest Site in Judaism”

Thank you @DailyMail @MailOnline for correcting the error in response to our request. https://t.co/bvF3S1M95P — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 20, 2023

Vox Misidentifies Site of Palestinian Terror Attack

Daily Mail Misidentifies Tel Aviv as Israeli Capital

UPI Miscaptions Photo

While it would have been easier to simply fix the original caption, thank you @UPI for replacing the entire photo in response to our request. https://t.co/3RvROPMQCm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 28, 2023

Reuters Misleads About Israeli Victims of Terrorism

Thank you @Reuters for responding to our request and correcting the error in the story, which now states "more than 40 Israelis and foreigners have been killed by Palestinians in the West Bank, around Jerusalem and in Israel over the past year." https://t.co/6VFSp24rS1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 30, 2023

Follow us on Twitter to see us hold the media to account in real time.