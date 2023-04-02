HonestReporting’s Top Media Corrections – March 2023

HonestReporting works tirelessly to monitor the media and ensure factual errors get corrected.
Here are our top corrections for March 2023, including NBC News, Vox, UPI, Reuters and Daily Mail:
NBC News Misses Valuable Context on Jenin Raid
Thank you @nbcnews @rafsanchez for adding critical context to your reporting on the IDF operation in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/VqGqCvlH1w
— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 8, 2023
Daily Mail Incorrectly Claims Western Wall as “Holiest Site in Judaism”
Thank you @DailyMail @MailOnline for correcting the error in response to our request. https://t.co/bvF3S1M95P
— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 20, 2023
Vox Misidentifies Site of Palestinian Terror Attack
Thank you @voxdotcom @mideastXmidwest for correcting the error. https://t.co/WRhl3L6Gwu pic.twitter.com/2oAcMUS9NU
— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 5, 2023
Daily Mail Misidentifies Tel Aviv as Israeli Capital
Thank you @MailOnline @DailyMailUK for correcting the error following our request. pic.twitter.com/SuNE5DUbyd
— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 2, 2023
UPI Miscaptions Photo
While it would have been easier to simply fix the original caption, thank you @UPI for replacing the entire photo in response to our request. https://t.co/3RvROPMQCm
— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 28, 2023
Reuters Misleads About Israeli Victims of Terrorism
Thank you @Reuters for responding to our request and correcting the error in the story, which now states "more than 40 Israelis and foreigners have been killed by Palestinians in the West Bank, around Jerusalem and in Israel over the past year." https://t.co/6VFSp24rS1
— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 30, 2023
Follow us on Twitter to see us hold the media to account in real time.