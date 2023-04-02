Send Us Your Tips
HonestReporting’s Top Media Corrections – March 2023

HonestReporting works tirelessly to monitor the media and ensure factual errors get corrected. Here are our top corrections for March 2023, including NBC News, Vox, UPI, Reuters and Daily Mail:  NBC News Misses Valuable Context…

HonestReporting works tirelessly to monitor the media and ensure factual errors get corrected.

Here are our top corrections for March 2023, including NBC News, Vox, UPI, Reuters and Daily Mail: 

NBC News Misses Valuable Context on Jenin Raid

Daily Mail Incorrectly Claims Western Wall as “Holiest Site in Judaism”

Vox Misidentifies Site of Palestinian Terror Attack 

Daily Mail Misidentifies Tel Aviv as Israeli Capital

UPI Miscaptions Photo

Reuters Misleads About Israeli Victims of Terrorism

Follow us on Twitter to see us hold the media to account in real time.

