▶ How Hamas Uses Psychological Warfare: Expert Analysis with Prof. Gabriel Weimann

Join us for an in-depth discussion with Prof. Gabriel Weimann, a renowned communications scholar from Reichman University and a leading authority on terrorism’s use of media. In this interview, Prof. Weimann explains the strategies behind Hamas’s psychological warfare.

Discover how these tactics affect public opinion, the Israeli population, and the global stage, and learn what measures governments, military, and civilians can take to counter them. Prof. Weimann also sheds light on how new technologies like AI and emerging platforms like the metaverse may shape the future of cyberterrorism.

Topics Covered: