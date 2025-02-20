Send Us Your Tips
▶ How Hamas Uses Psychological Warfare: Expert Analysis with Prof. Gabriel Weimann

Join us for an in-depth discussion with Prof. Gabriel Weimann, a renowned communications scholar from Reichman University and a leading authority on terrorism’s use of media. In this interview, Prof. Weimann explains the strategies behind Hamas’s psychological warfare.

Discover how these tactics affect public opinion, the Israeli population, and the global stage, and learn what measures governments, military, and civilians can take to counter them. Prof. Weimann also sheds light on how new technologies like AI and emerging platforms like the metaverse may shape the future of cyberterrorism.

Topics Covered:

  • Hamas’s sophisticated media operations during the current conflict
  • The emotional and societal impacts of propaganda on the Israeli population
  • How disinformation and misinformation spread, and their global implications
  • The future of cyberterrorism and the role of AI in terrorist propaganda
  • Practical steps for governments, media, and civilians to build resilience
Image Credit: Khalil Kahlout via Getty Images, Reuters, Hamas via Telegram

