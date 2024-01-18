How Media Legitimized Turkey’s Actions Against Israeli Soccer Player Who Supported Gaza Hostages

It should have been a straightforward story that includes facts, relevant reactions and background.

But these key elements were either omitted or distorted when some media outlets reported this week on the detention of an Israeli soccer player in Turkey over his on-the-pitch gesture of solidarity with Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The reports of CNN and The New York Times painted a picture that legitimized the actions taken against Sagiv Jehezkel, who, until last week, played for Turkish team Antalyaspor.

Here are the core components of the story:

On January 14, after scoring a goal during a Super League match in Antalya, Jehezkel displayed a message written on his bandaged wrist alongside a Jewish Star of David, reading “100 days, 7.10.”

The message alluded to the passage of 100 days since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and some 240 taken hostage. Most mainstream media outlets rightly understood it as a solidarity message with the hostages.

Jehezkel was, however, detained, questioned by Turkish police and suspended from his club. The Turkish Justice Minister condemned his tribute as “inciting people to hatred and hostility.” His team said he had acted “against the national values.” Jehezkel, who had already returned to Israel, rejected the accusations and according to Turkish media said he had meant to convey a message supporting an end to the war.

Outraged Israeli officials denounced Turkey. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant criticized it as a “de facto executive arm of Hamas.” Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said Turkey was “working against humane values and sports values.”

Turkey’s actions come against the backdrop of its fierce criticism against Israel since October 7. Turkish President Erdogan has called Israel a “terror state” and said that Hamas terrorists are “freedom fighters.”

But this is not how the story was necessarily covered.

Solidarity Gesture as “Protest”

CNN has misrepresented Jehezkel’s message, omitted Israel’s criticism, and added flawed context.

1. The network labeled his solidarity gesture a “protest.”

2. CNN completely ignored Israel’s strong criticism against Turkey, while including the reactions of Antalyaspor and the Turkish justice minister.

The omission of the Israeli foreign minister’s comments is all the more questionable because, apparently, the reporters had been following the Foreign Ministry’s statements. They chose to include the following sentence: “On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Jehezkel is returning to his home country.”

3. In an attempt to provide “context” or “balance,” CNN created a false symmetry between a non-violent solidarity tribute and incitement to violence:

This isn’t the first time that a soccer player has become embroiled in controversy over the Israel-Gaza conflict. Earlier this month, Algerian Youcef Atal, who plays for French club OGC Nice, was handed a suspended sentence and a €45,000 fine ($49,000) following a social media repost about the conflict. According to Reuters, which cited French newspaper Nice-Matin, Atal republished a 35-second video by a Palestinian preacher who called on God to send “a black day over the Jews.”

4. CNN did include a lengthy background on Israel-Turkey relations. But it called Israel’s actions in Gaza “carnage” and quoted an expert attempting to explain away the Turkish reaction:

Jehezkel’s gesture was misunderstood and misrepresented, Lindenstrauss added, which is “a clear indication that Turkey and the Turkish public have very little understanding of Israel’s interpretation of the events that unfolded on October 7.”

But there was no mention that Erdogan had publicly stated his staunch support for Hamas and its actions.

Related Reading: Will Warm Israel-Turkey Relations Cool Turkish Media’s Antisemitism?

“Pro-Israel” Message

The New York Times also misrepresented Jehezkel’s message and felt the need to provide problematic context instead of just reporting the facts.

The newspaper called Jehezkel’s gesture in support of hostages a “pro-Israel” message, creating the impression that Turkey was acting against the player’s political stance.

As reported by most other mainstream media, Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel displayed a message in support of hostages held by Hamas since Oct. 7. But @nytimes deems it a "pro-Israel message" in an attempt to downplay the appalling reaction of Turkish authorities.… pic.twitter.com/6YT0MCjtZ3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2024

As mentioned above, other mainstream media — such as The Washington Post and the BBC — reported Jehezkel’s gesture as a plea for the hostages, not a politicized call.

But there’s more.

While The New York Times did provide the necessary background on Turkey’s support for Hamas, it also gave a “balancing” context by equating Jehezkel to other soccer players who had been suspended or fired after sharing violent anti-Israeli calls online.

The paper did not mention why Dutch player El Ghazi had his contract terminated by his German club, Mainz.

Instead, it linked to reports in the Qatari-owned network Al Jazeera that also failed to mention the reason: El Ghazi shared a post early in the conflict with the genocidal call “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free.”

HonestReporting has sent a complaint detailing these flaws to The New York Times.

Related Reading: ‘From the River to the Sea’ and Beyond: 5 Trending ‘Palestinian Chants’ and Their Unreported Incitement to Genocide

Sloppy Journalism?

The wire services included all the necessary elements in their reportage, so any writer or editor could and should have seen what to include in the story.

Why, then, did the outlets mentioned above remove criticism of Turkey, “balance” it or provide background that doesn’t adequately explain the prevailing Turkish zeitgeist?

Instead, their stories downplay or even legitimize the appalling Turkish actions against an Israeli Jew who merely voiced solidarity with innocent people held by a terror group.

Credit: Taken from a now-deleted social media post by Turkish soccer club Antalyaspor.