How Western Media Are Failing Iranians

Reading time: 5 minutes

Key Takeaways: 

  • Widespread anti-regime protests across Iran are calling for the fall of clerical rule – yet Western media have largely downplayed the story.

  • Outlets like the BBC and The New York Times framed unrest as “economic protests,” ignoring chants demanding the end of the Islamic Republic.

  • By minimizing or sidelining the uprising, major media risk helping legitimize a brutal regime and missing a potentially historic turning point.



“What were the media doing when the regime led by Ali Khamenei finally fell?”


That is the question that will be asked if, as many Iranians now dare to hope, we are witnessing the final days of the Islamic Republic after more than four decades in power. It is also a question the Western press may struggle to answer.


How It Started


The current wave of unrest began in late December, when shopkeepers in Tehran went on strike amid growing fury over Iran’s collapsing economy. The rial hit record lows, while prices continued to soar under crippling inflation. Traders, wholesalers, and merchants took to the streets in protest, initially over economic mismanagement – but anger quickly turned toward the regime itself.


Within 48 hours, demonstrations had spread beyond the capital to major cities including Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, Hamadan, Qeshm, and beyond. Videos posted by Iranians showed crowds chanting explicitly political slogans: “Death to the dictator,” “Mullahs must go,” and “This homeland will not be free until the mullah is gone.”


The Story the Media Barely Told


And yet, on Friday, The New York Times ran not a single front-page story on the protests.


Not one.


This was unrest that – if it succeeds – could reshape Iran, the Middle East, and global security dynamics for decades. A regime that backs Hamas and Hezbollah, arms terrorist proxies across the region, threatens Israel’s destruction, and destabilizes international energy markets was facing its most sustained nationwide dissent in years. Still, the story barely registered.


The New York Times’ near silence was not an outlier. It was emblematic.


When the lack of coverage was challenged on social media, John Simpson, World Affairs Editor at the BBC, offered an almost comical defense: social media videos, he said, must be carefully verified before “reputable outlets” can use them.


 


That principle, in isolation, is uncontroversial. But its selective application is not.


This is the same BBC that has repeatedly broadcast unverified – or lightly verified – footage and photographs from Gaza. In Iran, however, verification suddenly became an insurmountable obstacle, even as dozens of videos from multiple cities showed consistent scenes, slogans, and patterns of unrest.


When Framing Does the Regime’s Work


Reports by the BBC and analyses from BBC Verify have repeatedly emphasized “cost-of-living protests,” despite verified footage of crowds chanting for the end of clerical rule and attacking regime symbols.


Where BBC Verify has undertaken the “verification” John Simpson said was so difficult, it has drawn criticism for focusing on debunking isolated instances of AI-generated imagery – rather than acknowledging the overwhelming volume of genuine footage documenting brutality against protesters.





Sky News, Reuters, FRANCE24, and others followed a similar pattern – leading with rising prices and economic stagnation while giving little attention to the unmistakably political slogans echoing through Iranian streets.


This framing matters. Protests about inflation suggest reform. Protests calling for the removal of the Supreme Leader suggest regime collapse.


In some cases, Western coverage has gone further, adopting the regime’s preferred framing outright.


When U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the United States would respond if Iranian protesters were massacred, Iranian officials condemned the remarks as “reckless.” Several outlets, including the BBC, led with that condemnation, centering Tehran’s outrage and implicitly casting the United States, rather than the Islamic Republic, as the destabilizing force.


Last week, The Guardian even published an opinion piece by Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, under the headline: “You’ll never defeat us in Iran, President Trump: but with real talks, we can both win.”




Put simply, this was The Guardian lending its pages to the propaganda of a senior official from the very regime Iranians are risking their lives to oppose – the same Islamic Republic that beat Mahsa Amini to death for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly, executed protesters, imprisoned dissidents, and ruled through fear for 45 years.





So Why Is the Media Reporting This Way?


Western journalists do not lack information about Iran. The evidence is abundant and often supplied at immense personal risk by Iranians themselves.


What appears lacking is not access, but editorial willingness.


Acknowledging an evolving anti-regime uprising would force uncomfortable conclusions: that long-standing assumptions about “stability,” “reform,” and diplomatic engagement with Tehran were misplaced; that the Islamic Republic is not merely flawed but fundamentally illegitimate; and that Western governments and institutions have spent decades accommodating a brutal regime now being openly rejected by its own people.


It is easier – safer – to frame unrest as economic grievance, to hide behind verification rhetoric, or to platform regime voices as “context.”


But if this uprising succeeds, history will not be kind to that caution. And the question will remain:


When Iranians were demanding freedom, why did so much of the Western media look away?


When Iranians were demanding freedom, why did so much of the Western media look away?

				

				

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
						Born in London, England, Rachel O'Donoghue moved to Israel in April 2021 after spending five years working at various national newspaper titles in the UK.

