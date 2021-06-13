A Reply to “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama” by Nathan Thrall

Nathan Thrall’s lengthy essay “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama” (The New York Review of Books) has been hailed as an extraordinary piece that breaks new ground, informing readers about the true reality on the ground in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. In reality, the 20,000-word document is a virulent anti-Zionist manifesto that relies on numerous errors, omissions, misrepresentation and misquotes to paint a one-sided image of Israel as a uniquely evil entity that seeks nothing more than the removal and domination of another people. While the personal tragedy of Abed Salama is meaningful, Thrall does not deliver anything new about the Israel-Palestine conflict. He has written similar essays in prior years, conducted little primary research, relied heavily on previously published books such as The Bride and Dowry by Avi Raz and One Palestine Complete by Tom Segev, and parroted tired lines from long used anti-Israel propaganda.

Thrall’s core thesis is that Zionism and the Jewish state from its early origins in the nineteenth century is an immoral expression of nationalism whose main goal has been to ethnically cleanse the true indigenous people of the Holy Land, the Palestinians. As discussed in more detail below, we learn (falsely) that Theodor Herzl was not only the founder of modern Zionism, but also the father of Arab ethnic cleansing. Thrall is certain that the only just solution to cure 140 years of the horrors of Zionism is to grant all Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Israeli citizenship so that Israel’s “ethno-nationalist domination” ends.

Thrall advocates for Palestinian rights and statehood while denying Jews similar rights. Thrall does not accept that the Jewish state was formed to allow Jews, indigenous to the region but exiled and subjected to conquest, to escape 2,000 years of expulsion, pogroms, discrimination and eventually genocide. Jewish sovereignty must be given up by 6.9 million Jews because the Palestinians do not have a state – and it’s only Israel’s fault and there is no other solution. He completely ignores Israel’s repeated attempts to end the conflict with offers of statehood with barely a sentence about the Clinton-era peace negotiations.

Thrall does not accept Israel’s status as a democracy within the borders of Israel, claiming that “In more the seventy-two years of statehood, there have only been six months when Israel did not place most of the native population under military rule while it confiscated their land and deprived those people of basic civil rights.” In this formulation, Jews are and were never part of the “native population” as only Arabs are granted such status, and Arab Israelis do not have “basic civil rights.” Both are grossly inaccurate.

In Thrall’s one-sided anti-Zionist narrative we never hear anything about Arab and Palestinian actions, who are only portrayed as innocent bystanders abused by the Jews. In this vision, no war was ever started by Arabs; there was no rejection of partition plans and peace proposals; the word terrorism and Hamas only appear once and only in the context of how pro-Israel lobbyists wrongly portray Palestinians. The Palestinians have never made mistakes and there is nothing they must do to gain statehood.

A key feature of Thrall’s work is the reliance on many dozens of quotes that substitute for historical analysis and supposedly evidence the nefarious intentions of Zionist and Jewish leaders from the Ottoman era through today. As will be shown below, many of the quotes are either outright falsified or taken egregiously out of context. There are no quotes provided from Arabs or Palestinians, as they do not have agency in Thrall’s distorted history of the conflict.

Delegitimization of Zionism

The key concept that Thrall weaves through the entire essay is the inherent illegitimacy of Zionism. Thrall begins by making the case that the original intention of Zionism was not, as commonly believed, to create a safe haven for Jews to escape anti-Semitism, but simply an expression of nationalism. By removing the purported justification for Zionism, which may cause the reader to sympathize with the idea and need for a Jewish state, and instead showing that it was nothing more than an expression of raw tribal ethnocentrism, then of course it follows that Israel as a Jewish state is immoral. All of Thrall’s main conclusions about Zionism are misrepresentations.

Thrall quotes Dr. Michael Stanislawski, the Nathan J. Miller Professor of Jewish History at Columbia University, to support his contention. Thrall deliberately truncates Stanislawski’s text; the full quote is shown below with the removed portion added back and underlined:

The all-too-frequent claim that modern Jewish nationalism was born in response to anti-Semitism or to the outbreak of violent attacks (“pogroms”) against the Jews which began in the Russian Empire in 1881–82 is quite simply wrong: the first expressions of this new ideology were published well before the spread of the new anti-Semitic ideology and before the pogroms of the early 1880s. This is not to deny that the pogroms and the spread of anti-Semitic ideology convinced many Jews of the veracity of modern nationalist, including the Zionist, solutions to the “Jewish Problem.” But once more, it is essential to understand that the fundamental cause of the emergence of modern Jewish nationalism was the rise, on the part of Jews themselves, of new ideologies that applied the basic tenets of modern nationalism to the Jews, and not a response to persecution.”¹

Thrall does not want the reader to know about the “Jewish Problem,” or the spread of anti-Semitic ideology or anything that might provide a hint that Zionism was in large part a direct response to anti-Semitism and the desire for a safe haven for Jews, focusing instead on certain elements of Jewish thought from the 1870s.

Thrall also does not mention that Stanislawski makes a distinction between “modern Jewish nationalism” and “its most important and long-lived offshoot, the Zionist movement.” Thrall also ignores that Herzl’s formulation of Zionism came in large part as a response to one of the most significant anti-Semitic incidents of the nineteenth century, the Dreyfus Affair. Thrall also does not mention that over subsequent decades further pogroms and virulent anti-Semitism culminating in the Holocaust did directly inform the Zionist cause and the obvious need for a Jewish state.

Thrall further delegitimizes Zionism by pointing out that the movement had mixed support in pre-State decades. He explains that Zionism was “a sect within a dissident sect.” While there is some truth to this, Thrall reduces a complex subject spanning decades into a few soundbites. Many Jews pre-state did not champion Zionism because they were concerned that such support would undermine their position and perceived loyalty to the nations in which they lived. After all, the idea that a Jewish state could actually be achieved was seen as remote. It is one thing to analyze Jewish support for Zionism decades before the formation of the State of Israel; it is another to debate Zionism more than seventy years into the existence of the Jewish state. Thrall prefers not to point out this critical distinction.