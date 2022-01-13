Report: Syrian Ballistic Missile Site ‘Threatens Almost All of Israel’; Iran Spy Ring Broken up by Shin Bet, Police

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A fortified compound north of Palmyra in eastern Syria is equipped with medium-range and long-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, a new report by the Israeli Alma Research and Education Center said on Wednesday.

“In our estimation, the medium-range missiles are of the Fateh 110 type or Shahab 1 or Shahab 2, ranging from 300 kilometers to 500 kilometers (187 miles to 312 miles). The long-range missiles are Scud D (a Russian-made missile owned by Iran, the Syrian army and also by Hezbollah) or Zolfaghar (a long-range version of Fatah 110) that reach a range of up to 750 kilometers (468 miles),” the report said.

“It should be noted that Fatah 110 missiles (also called M600) constitute the main array of Hezbollah’s medium-range missiles and Hezbollah’s missile accuracy project focuses on them,” the Alma Center stated.

A newly exposed Syrian surface-to-surface missile site “threatens most of Israel.” Image courtesy of Alma Center.

With ranges reaching as far south as Beersheva, “the missiles…can threaten almost the entire territory of the State of Israel,” said the report.

The Alma Center identified the Palmyra area as a significant part of the land corridor within Syria used by the Iranian-Shi’ite axis, which has heavily deployed forces there. It’s also highly likely “that air-defense systems (probably made in Iran) were installed to secure the land corridor in general and the surface-to-surface missiles stationed there in particular,” the report said.