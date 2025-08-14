In Memoriam: Gidon Ben-Zvi

At the end of July, the staff of HonestReporting was devastated to learn of the passing of Gidon Ben-Zvi at the age of 51 after a brave fight with cancer. Gidon was a former Jerusalem Correspondent for The Algemeiner newspaper, and was an accomplished writer who left Hollywood for Jerusalem in 2009. He joined the HonestReporting team as a senior editor in June 2020, becoming an integral part of the editorial department, writing dozens of articles and media critiques before deciding to move with his family to Haifa at the end of 2022.

Gidon was a much-loved and enormously respected member of staff, so it was only natural that we called upon him once more to rejoin the team on a part-time basis to help cover the deluge of media coverage in the period following October 7, 2023.

Gidon’s final article for HonestReporting was published in January 2025 before he took a leave of absence on health grounds. Throughout his illness, Gidon exuded a positivity that led us all to believe he would eventually return after successfully overcoming any challenge that was placed in his path. Tragically, it was not to be, and our organization and its staff, as well as Israel, are all the poorer for his absence. But more importantly, Gidon leaves behind his wife, Debbie, and four young children, who we hope will learn how much their husband and father meant to so many people.

May Gidon’s memory be a blessing.

Below are just a few comments from HonestReporting staff, both past and present, who had the privilege of calling Gidon a dear colleague and friend:

In my 30 years in journalism, Gidon was the best editor I ever saw. He had a unique ability to take any story and make it into gold. This was a metaphor for him as a human being as well. He made everyone around him better and feel like gold. He made the world a better place, and he will be sorely missed. Gil Hoffman, Executive Director

He didn’t know it, and I will always regret not telling him, but Gidon made a big difference to me as one of my first colleagues after I moved to Israel. I met him on a sweltering summer day in the Jerusalem office, just after I had joined HonestReporting. I was nervous; he broke the ice, introducing himself first, and immediately put me at ease. Over the next couple of years, he taught me the nuts and bolts of the job: how to avoid pitfalls and keep our standards sharp. And if you made a mistake, he was the one you went to first, not because he would excuse it, but because he had a way of making you see such mistakes as simply part of the process. Gidon was a calm, wise voice whose kindness, patience, and quiet brilliance left a lasting impression on me. I will always be grateful for the privilege of working alongside him. May his memory be a blessing. Rachel O’Donoghue, Senior Editor

Gidon was a smiling face who added positive vibes to the office. He was my go to guy for any pop culture references, and provided an experienced, yet humble stability in the office. A friend like him is difficult to replace. Jerry Glazer, Director of Finance and Administration

Gidon arrived at HonestReporting at a difficult time – it was June 2020 and the world was emerging from the shock that was the first wave of Covid-19. After over a month of working from home without seeing other staff members in the flesh, we were all wondering if life would ever get back to normal. It was in no small part due to his professionalism and level-headedness that the team continued to function at this time. Gidon was calm and jovial, an experienced and reassuring presence in the room. He knew when to have a laugh and when to knuckle down and churn out an article before deadline, and was always reliable, quickly assuming daily email duties on top of news analysis. Reflecting back now, his character shone through his writing. Detailed, yet conversational, like in this, his first HonestReporting article. Gidon’s innate ability to reach out and connect with people helped him break down complex and dry topics and touch readers. When I picture him in my mind, his face is smiling. He so often was smiling. Emanuel Miller, former editor

While working together at HonestReporting between 2021 and 2023, Gidon and I became more than co-workers—we became friends and stayed in touch long after we both left HR and he moved to Haifa. He was a terrific writer with a fierce love for the Jewish people and their nation state, a dedicated father and a good man. He will be missed. Akiva Van Koningsveld, former editor

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Gidon Ben-Zvi. I had the privilege of working with him at HonestReporting and later keeping in touch over the years. Gidon was a man of warmth, integrity, and deep love for his family and for Am Yisrael. His kindness, quick wit, and unwavering dedication will be missed by all who knew him. יהי זכרו ברוך Suzanne Lieberman, former Missions Director

One of Gidon’s pieces was HonestReporting’s 2024 Dishonest Reporter of the Year Awards, where he showcased his innate ability to hit all the right notes when critiquing the media.

Gidon loved Israel and was a passionate defender of the country with a wonderful capacity to break down complicated issues for a wider audience, as he did in articles such as when he took on the “Apartheid Myth.”

All of Gidon Ben-Zvi’s articles for HonestReporting can be found here.