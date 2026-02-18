Is Hebrew a European Language? Debunking Five Myths About Modern Hebrew

Key Takeaways:

One of the popular methods used by those on social media who seek to discredit Zionism and delegitimize the State of Israel is by spreading absurd claims about modern Hebrew that portray it as a modern tongue detached from its Biblical foundations.

These claims run the spectrum from a misunderstanding of reality to complete fabrications, such as the assertion that modern Hebrew is a European language and not a Semitic tongue.

While the myths may seem ludicrous to someone familiar with modern Hebrew and Jewish history, those who spend their days on social media without the proper historical and linguistic understanding are susceptible to this online propaganda.

If you spend enough time on social media, you’re likely going to come across claims about Hebrew that will make your head spin.

Hebrew is a European language.

Hebrew is actually stolen Arabic.

There is no connection between Modern Hebrew and Biblical Hebrew.

For any student of Jewish history or a Hebrew speaker, these outrageous assertions are not just patently wrong, but utterly absurd.

Yet they are not random. They form part of a broader effort to delegitimize Zionism and deny the Jewish people’s historic ties to the Land of Israel.

This piece examines some of those claims and the facts that dismantle the myths.

Myth: Hebrew Was a Dead Language Until Eliezer Ben Yehuda Revived It

Hebrew was not a dead language before the late 19th century. But it was not yet the dynamic, everyday vernacular spoken today by millions in Israel and around the world.

To understand the roots of modern Hebrew, we first must go back to the second century C.E. Following the Roman suppression of the Bar Kokhba revolt, Hebrew gradually declined as a spoken language among Jews in the Land of Israel, as Aramaic and other languages took precedence.

But Hebrew did not disappear and did not cease to exist as a language. Rather, it transitioned from a daily spoken language into a primarily literary and liturgical one, preserved in prayer, scholarship, poetry, legal discourse and correspondence.

The Jewish legal corpus, the Mishnah, was written a couple centuries later in Hebrew.

Rabbinic commentaries, correspondence between different Jewish communities, scholarly texts (including a medical textbook) were all written in Hebrew throughout late Antiquity and the Medieval period. The first Hebrew printing press in the Land of Israel was established in the 16th century.

The Enlightenment of the 18th and 19th centuries saw the emergence of Hebrew newspapers and a new Hebrew literature.

Was Hebrew dead as a spoken language before Eliezer Ben Yehuda Revived it? pic.twitter.com/nGPURjYUNG — Josh (@_j0sh_a_) September 5, 2025

All of this occurred before Eliezer Ben Yehuda’s time.

What he sought to do was take the Hebrew language and turn it into a spoken tongue that would aid in the communication between Jews from different communities.

It is true that before Ben Yehuda arrived on the scene, there were Jews in the Land of Israel who spoke Hebrew. There were even attempts in the late 19th century to establish purely Hebrew schools in Ottoman Palestine. However, there were no speakers whose primary tongue was Hebrew or who were native Hebrew speakers. People could speak Hebrew on the street but would go home and speak in other languages to their family and friends.

Ben Yehuda’s Hebrew project saw the establishment of the first “Hebrew-language home,” with his son brought up in a strictly Hebrew-speaking environment.

The revival of Hebrew gained decisive momentum during the Second Aliyah (1904–1914), when waves of Jewish immigrants to the Land of Israel embraced it not merely as a literary language, but as a spoken vernacular, with Hebrew officially adopted as the language of the Zionist movement in 1904.

By the time the British Mandate of Palestine was established in 1922, Hebrew was designated as one of the Mandate’s three official languages.

By 1948, 93 percent of Israeli children under the age of 15 used Hebrew as their primary language.

While Ben Yehuda is largely credited with starting this linguistic revolution, it was essentially a collaborative effort with his family members and other Hebraists expanding Hebrew’s vocabulary to turn it into the modern and dynamic language that we know today.

Myth: Modern Hebrew Is a European Language

Truth: One of the ways in which those opposed to the return of the Jews to their indigenous homeland cast doubt upon the connection between modern Israel and ancient Israel is by claiming that the Hebrew spoken today is not the same as that spoken in the land 2,000 years ago and that modern Hebrew is, in fact, a European language.

This claim points to the revitalization of Hebrew by a European Jew, Eliezer Ben Yehuda, and the adoption of words from European languages (such as English, German, Russian, and French) by the modern Hebrew dictionary.

Arabic contains more proto-Semitic characteristics and is truer to original Aramaic and Hebrew than modern Hebrew. Leave it to European settlers to balls it up and invent a fake language. — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) January 21, 2026

However, this is a red herring.

All languages adopt terms from other languages. In ancient times, Hebrew manuscripts borrowed terms from neighboring languages such as Aramaic, Persian, Greek, and Latin.

So, too, today modern Hebrew is influenced by foreign languages. The same with Arabic, English, Russian, and Japanese. Nearly all languages make some use of “loanwords.” Hebrew’s use of “loanwords” does not turn the language suddenly into a European tongue.

As we will see in the next section, despite the modern Hebrew dictionary being developed by a European Jew, modern Hebrew is based on Biblical Hebrew and is, indeed, a Semitic language.

1/ “You Israelis aren’t real Semites. You can’t pronounce Ayin or Het. Hebrew is a European language.”

You’ve heard the claim.

Linguistically? It collapses in five seconds. — Elon Gilad (@elongilad) December 7, 2025

Myth: Modern Hebrew Is Not a Semitic Language

Truth: Similar to the myth that modern Hebrew is a European language is the absurd claim that modern Hebrew is not a Semitic language.

One of the main pieces of “evidence” cited for this claim is that the pronunciation of some Hebrew letters is different from the pronunciation in other Semitic tongues, like Arabic. The two most prominent letters that are brought up in this argument are the guttural Ayin and Het.

I don’t know Modern Hebrew and am not a linguist; I cannot adjudicate the debate as to whether it’s a semitic language. I do however know 1) (as an Arabic speaker) that a bunch of semitic letters in Modern Hebrew are pronounced like European letters. In fact, this is why folks… https://t.co/iTZMspJLVc — History Speaks (@History__Speaks) October 16, 2025

Of course, there are several points that undermine this claim.

First, pronunciation is not an indication of whether a language is Semitic or not.

As pointed out by Hebrew language researcher Elon Gilad, Semitic tongues are defined by their three-consonant roots, a structure that existed in Biblical Hebrew and continues to exist in modern Hebrew.

Second, even other Semitic languages feature different pronunciations based on geographic region. There are certain pronunciation differences between the Arabic spoken in Egypt and the Arabic spoken in Jordan and the Arabic spoken in Iraq. However, they are still considered Semitic languages.

Third, even some ancient peoples who spoke Semitic languages, such as the Akkadians and Samaritans, lost the glottal stop in their pronunciation. Yet, no one considered de-classifying their pronunciation as “Semitic.”

Lastly, the more guttural pronunciation of Hebrew is still practiced by some Israelis whose families came from Arabic-speaking lands, particularly the Yemenites. This does not make their Hebrew Semitic while the Hebrew of another Israeli, speaking the same exact words just in a different accent, would be considered a non-Semitic tongue.

As a linguist, allow me to adjudicate. First of all, the linguistic classification “Semitic” is a 18th century ‘European’ invention, denoting languages assumed to share a historical origin. Languages change over time. For instance, the proto-Semitic phoneme *p developed into… — ꭓaim ʃie (@Chaim_Yehoshua) October 16, 2025

Myth: Modern Hebrew is Based on Arabic

The opposite of the “Hebrew is European” myth is the equally false myth that modern Hebrew is based on Arabic.

According to this myth, a large percentage of modern Hebrew (some claim up to 80%) is made up of Arabic words.

abdulhadiabbas96 says:

– Hebrew language was invented in 1896

– Hebrew copied its alphabet from Yiddish

– Hebrew is Germanic

– There was no Solomon’s Temple

– There was no Kingdom of Judah

– The Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) was originally written in Arabic

– 90% of Jews were… pic.twitter.com/OH3EOpUcuh — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 14, 2025

As mentioned above, modern Hebrew does use “loanwords” from Arabic (as well as other languages) but its vocabulary and grammar are not a large-scale coopting of Arabic.

This myth is meant to deny the ties between Biblical and modern Hebrew, thus also severing the historic ties between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel and depicting Israeli Jews as somehow fraudulent.

I still am not quite sure how this stupid thought-meme originated, but it couldn’t be farther from the truth of the actual story of Arabic words in Hebrew. Thread…. pic.twitter.com/Vlo4GGRugf — Bad Arabic and Hebrew Takes (@arabic_bad) March 31, 2025

Myth: Modern Hebrew Speakers Cannot Understand Biblical Hebrew

It is true that modern Hebrew and Biblical Hebrew are not the same.

However, it is not true that a modern Hebrew speaker would not understand the Bible.

While there are structural differences between the two Hebrews and there isn’t a 100 percent overlap between the two vocabularies, an educated Israeli would be able to open the Bible and understand a good portion of the Hebrew text.

Analysts have noted that the relationship between Biblical Hebrew and modern Hebrew is much closer than the relationship between ancient Greek and modern Greek (which are considered linguistic relatives).

The relationship between Biblical Hebrew and modern Hebrew is likened to the relationship between Shakespearean English and modern English. While the modern English speaker may not be able to read an entire play without assistance, they will recognize the language used by the Bard as being similar to their own tongue.

However, there are some who claim that a student of Biblical Hebrew (with no grounding in modern Hebrew) would not be able to understand a contemporary Hebrew text due to the developments that have taken place in the language.

Horseshit. My Hebrew enables me to read the Hebrew Bible and Mishnah fluently, grammar and etymologies and all. Arabs can’t. Unless they learn Hebrew. They make shit up to erase a people’s culture and legitimacy in preparation for one day erasing the people themselves. https://t.co/LKDNIsitvJ — Haviv Rettig Gur (@havivrettiggur) February 8, 2026

That observation is hardly surprising. Languages evolve over centuries – English today would be barely intelligible to a reader of Chaucer. Yet evolution does not mean rupture. Modern Hebrew rests on the same grammatical foundations and core vocabulary that have bound Jewish texts and communities together for millennia.

Its revival was not the creation of something new, but the renewal of something enduring.

