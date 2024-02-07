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News Critiques

Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #18

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events…

By February 07, 2024
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #18

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Sky News Attributes ‘Vengeance’ to Israel’s Gaza Operation

Contact: [email protected]

 

The New York Times Gets the Math Wrong on Gaza Hostages

Contact: [email protected]

 

Newsweek Refers to Hamas’ October 7 Atrocities as “Alleged”

Contact: [email protected]

 

Reuters Reuses Photo Taken by Gazan Freelancer Who Infiltrated Israel on October 7

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Reuters’ Historical Revisionism Blames Israel’s Creation For October 7

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Associated Press Blames Argument, Not Pro-Palestinian Attacker, for Jewish Student’s Hospitalization

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

The Times of London Sanitizes Arch-Terrorist Marwan Barghouti

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Washington Post Leaves Out Vital Context on West Bank Violence

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Associated Press Implies Second Intifada Terrorism Was Confined Only to West Bank

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Photo Credits: Ayal Margolin via Flash90

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Chaim Lax

Chaim Lax

Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.

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