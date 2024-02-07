Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #18

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Sky News Attributes ‘Vengeance’ to Israel’s Gaza Operation

.@AliBunkallSKY signs off by saying "Whenever the end does come, it's hard to imagine what will be left of Gaza, because I saw what vengeance looks like – almost total destruction." This is not vengeance. This is an IDF operation to destroy Hamas' capabilities & return Israeli… https://t.co/MRQ24tbAgk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 7, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The New York Times Gets the Math Wrong on Gaza Hostages

Do the math, @nytimes. 32 dead out of all the hostages who were captured by Hamas does not equal a fifth. Your briefing fails to inform readers that some 240 hostages overall were kidnapped on Oct. 7.https://t.co/DKbVixTV5K pic.twitter.com/wveY1qAgvH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 7, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Newsweek Refers to Hamas’ October 7 Atrocities as “Alleged”

Mass atrocities were "allegedly committed" by Hamas on Oct. 7 says @Newsweek. Aren't we well past that already, @ShaolinTom? How much more video evidence filmed by the actual perpetrators do you need?https://t.co/88M29toFGL pic.twitter.com/7Dio728EfL — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 7, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Reuters Reuses Photo Taken by Gazan Freelancer Who Infiltrated Israel on October 7

Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa's photo is @Reuters' lead image in its "In pictures: Four months of war in Israel and Gaza." Reminder: Abu Mostafa took the photo from the Israeli side of the border after infiltrating on Oct. 7. Does Reuters have no shame?https://t.co/Hol7kPvYd6 pic.twitter.com/FTizjFwzA6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 7, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Reuters’ Historical Revisionism Blames Israel’s Creation For October 7

Absolutely shameful. @Reuters shoehorns over 75 years of history into one inaccurate and decontextualized sentence to blame Israel’s creation for all wars in the Middle East and even Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror rampage.https://t.co/pghpseUz6B pic.twitter.com/Y94fHxEey5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 6, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Associated Press Blames Argument, Not Pro-Palestinian Attacker, for Jewish Student’s Hospitalization

Actually, @AP, we think you'll find the pro-Palestinian attacker rather than the argument over the Mideast conflict was responsible for hospitalizing the Jewish student.https://t.co/iqo5AazeR0 pic.twitter.com/hoSjvS2Z5B — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 5, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

The Times of London Sanitizes Arch-Terrorist Marwan Barghouti

No, @thetimes, Marwan Barghouti is not a “political prisoner.” He was convicted for the murder of five innocent civilians in three terrorist attacks. Writing a puff piece portraying him as a Palestinian Nelson Mandela is insultingly premature.https://t.co/HMxZYI2SF5 pic.twitter.com/EXT0XOtMps — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 5, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Washington Post Leaves Out Vital Context on West Bank Violence

Dear @washingtonpost, you conveniently "forgot" to mention that the majority of those Palestinians killed in the West Bank died while carrying out acts of violence or were the targets of counter-terror operations.https://t.co/9kk62jsPIC pic.twitter.com/VTSSeZOsTg — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 4, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Associated Press Implies Second Intifada Terrorism Was Confined Only to West Bank

Perhaps @AP, you didn’t mean it to sound like Palestinian terrorism was confined to only the West Bank during the Second Intifada but this paragraph is open to misinterpretation. Please clarify—terror happened everywhere in Israel. https://t.co/lknwulPNCs pic.twitter.com/X5OyDJ5UNW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 3, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

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Photo Credits: Ayal Margolin via Flash90