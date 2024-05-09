Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #28

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

LA Times Editorial Board Makes Moral Equivalence Between Israel and Hamas

Hamas aspires to murder Israeli women & children and hides behind its own people encouraging their deaths in war. Israel aspires to avoid the deaths of innocents. Disgusting that @latimes editorial board makes a moral equivalence between Israel & Hamas.https://t.co/bcn1scKt0y pic.twitter.com/JAAfHRW6HO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 9, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

The Times of London Editorializes President Biden’s Quote

While President Biden said civilians had been "killed as a consequence of" US bombs supplied to Israel, he did not accuse Israel of deliberately targeting civilians. The addition of "[against civilian targets]" by @thetimes is blatant editorializing.https://t.co/ayG8URZM8U pic.twitter.com/L50Gua1T5H — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 9, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Wall Street Journal Falls For Hamas Propaganda

Contact: [email protected]

The Guardian Publishes Blatantly Fake News On Student Letter

Is @guardian publishing blatantly fake news? It claims Jewish students don’t think the anti-Israel campus protests are antisemitic and includes a link to a so-called “joint letter” that it says was issued by more than 750 Jewish students. 🧵https://t.co/iCcv2sBUMk pic.twitter.com/Oh1dfDlLwi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 8, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

The Guardian Won’t Tell the Truth Over Al Jazeera

🧵 Much is wrong with @SethAStern's piece in @guardian. But let’s start with the fact that he doesn’t even bother to tell readers why @AlJazeera is being banned in Israel – no mention that it is a mouthpiece for Hamas-backers Qatar…https://t.co/Z6FFNp6gO1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 8, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Sky News: Always Blaming Israel

It doesn’t matter how many times Hamas says no to agreed upon ceasefire terms, fires rockets at a humanitarian crossing, or makes unreasonable & unrealistic demands, @SkyNews will always claim it’s Israel’s fault. https://t.co/XxOOjXdJZi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 6, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Washington Post Analyst Legitimizes Hamas Casualty Figures

Referring to a "U.N. report that cites local data," @ishaantharoor attempts to give a seal of legitimacy to Hamas casualty figures. Where does he think the "local data" comes from that the UN uses? Is this what passes as "analysis" in @washingtonpost?https://t.co/ZpTPB4V7HJ pic.twitter.com/vwsNkSAoDc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 6, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

What The Washington Post Won’t Tell You About Dead ‘Journalists’

While @washingtonpost mourns Al Jazeera's shutdown in Israel, it won't tell you that killed "journalists":

🛑 Hamza Dahdouh served in Islamic Jihad’s electronic engineering unit.

🛑 Mustafa Thuraya served as a deputy squad commander in Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade. 🧵 https://t.co/PkxcMyAP8W pic.twitter.com/M0yMN3Zr1T — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 6, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

The New York Times Denies the Role of External Agitator on Campus

How can @nytimes try to deny the role of outside agitators in anti-Israel campus protests while at the same time citing an "activist group's" call for outside help? Note to NYT: Within Our Lifetime is a radical anti-Israel hate org that lauds terrorists.https://t.co/XkV3EeNRIa pic.twitter.com/RjgOLL1Y3B — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 5, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The New York Times Misleads Over ICJ Ruling on Genocide

Why is @nytimes continuing to falsely claim the International Court of Justice ruled that there was a "plausible" risk of genocide in Gaza despite a recent clarification from the ICJ's former president that this is not the case?https://t.co/C53qe920KB https://t.co/EcLpGGFzRy pic.twitter.com/4C4dKbeMcY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 1, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

BBC News Says Ivy League Heads “Waffled” in Front of Congress

Heads of Ivy League universities were unable to categorically state before Congress that calls for genocide against Jews would violate their rules on bullying & harassment. According to @BBCNews, this was simply "seen as waffling."https://t.co/yJveUYTli9 pic.twitter.com/zAPAgiYKNc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 30, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

Boston Globe Regurgitates Hamas Propaganda

Why is @BostonGlobe repeating Hamas propaganda? The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry even said that 15K+ casualties are based only on "media sources," which is… less than scientific. https://t.co/qaU5yhPPFJ pic.twitter.com/03OgAwSzJJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 29, 2024

Contact the Boston Globe: [email protected]

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Featured image: Yonatan Sindel via Flash90