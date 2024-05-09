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Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #28

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events…

By May 09, 2024
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #28

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

LA Times Editorial Board Makes Moral Equivalence Between Israel and Hamas

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

The Times of London Editorializes President Biden’s Quote

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Wall Street Journal Falls For Hamas Propaganda

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Publishes Blatantly Fake News On Student Letter

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Won’t Tell the Truth Over Al Jazeera

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Sky News: Always Blaming Israel

Contact: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Analyst Legitimizes Hamas Casualty Figures

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

What The Washington Post Won’t Tell You About Dead ‘Journalists’

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

The New York Times Denies the Role of External Agitator on Campus

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The New York Times Misleads Over ICJ Ruling on Genocide

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

BBC News Says Ivy League Heads “Waffled” in Front of Congress

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Boston Globe Regurgitates Hamas Propaganda

Contact the Boston Globe: [email protected]

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

 

Featured image: Yonatan Sindel via Flash90

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Simon Plosker

Simon Plosker

With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020.

Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias.

Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.

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