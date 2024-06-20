Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #32

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

The Guardian & San Francisco Chronicle Misrepresent ICJ Decision

No, @guardian, the former president of the ICJ refutes this. “The court decided that the Palestinians had a plausible right to be protected from genocide…It then looked at the facts but it did not decide that the claim of genocide was plausible.” Please correct the error. https://t.co/EcLpGGFzRy pic.twitter.com/WB3R7S1Cj6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 20, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

No, @sfchronicle, the former president of the ICJ refutes this. “The court decided that the Palestinians had a plausible right to be protected from genocide…It then looked at the facts but it did not decide that the claim of genocide was plausible.”https://t.co/Q8S7reIanL https://t.co/EcLpGGFzRy pic.twitter.com/mDRHvDK0BE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 11, 2024

Contact [email protected]

The Times of London Plays Down Hezbollah’s Intentions

According to @thetimes, Hezbollah’s missile attacks on Israel have simply been “to try to force an end to the war in Gaza.” Really? Nothing to do with Hezbollah’s open support for Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, its pathological hatred for Israel, or its role as an Iranian proxy then? https://t.co/eETV1wrzJC pic.twitter.com/xj8BpVbjSt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 20, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Washington Post Legitimizes Hamas-Run Health Ministry

There’s a reason the Gaza Health Ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians & combatants but says the majority of the casualties are women & children. It’s because the Gaza Health Ministry is run by Hamas. But @washingtonpost won’t say it.https://t.co/4by0SLR2cm pic.twitter.com/Qjrr675v1u — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 19, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

UPI Passes Off Hamas Press Release as Legitimate News

Hey @UPI, instead of copying a Hamas press release, why not put effort into actually writing an article? Contrary to your report, Hamas didn’t accept the Israel-proposed ceasefire deal: https://t.co/75NMVyGkeR https://t.co/wEZKWTlRJI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 17, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

New York Times Belittles Israel’s Humanitarian Efforts

Hey @nytimes, according to @cogatonline: 6,359 trucks entered Gaza from Israel in May, despite the war Hamas started on October 7. That is unprecedented help for an enemy population during war, not “little aid.” pic.twitter.com/tdOdm4qszp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 17, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Associated Press Claims Israel Had Gaza Under “Siege” Before October 7

AP meant to say that Gaza was under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade before the war that has since been proven justified by the massive amount of weapons found in Gaza.https://t.co/iVXkvuTs3p pic.twitter.com/PBJacNMu76 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 17, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

The Guardian Accuses Israel of Pink-Washing

Would the @guardian accuse any other country in the world except Israel of “co-opting a famous symbol of LGBTQ liberation” because it hangs pride flags? The answer is no.https://t.co/CvJsi2MlBk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 17, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

UPI Misleads on Protester Arrests

There were 210 arrests — almost all of anti-Israel protesters while police cleared the illegal encampment the day after it was attacked. But @UPI cynically wants you to believe that hundreds of people on the pro-Israel side were arrested instead.https://t.co/eYwslzOIyk pic.twitter.com/ns9uv2tQGA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 16, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

BBC News Skews Reality in Profile of Lebanese Village

There’s a reason why 800 people might flee this Lebanese village but the BBC won’t say it out loud. Hezbollah deliberately fires rockets from within Christian villages to draw an Israeli response. But it’s far easier to portray Israel as indiscriminately bombing civilians. 🧵 https://t.co/N4Sj8275i1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 16, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

CNN’s Numbers Don’t Add Up

How can @CNN reduce the number of Israel’s confirmed hostages abducted on Oct. 7 by 51 and at the same time continue to quote unverified Palestinian casualty figures that it won’t say are provided by Hamas? 251 people were kidnapped. Please correct.https://t.co/DXJB3tMU4p pic.twitter.com/VTzxnahvNw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 16, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Washington Post Falsely Accuses Israel of Keeping Rafah Crossing Closed

No @washingtonpost, Israel did not close the Rafah crossing. Egypt shut the crossing and has refused Israeli proposals to reopen it.https://t.co/cNaTKAfEIa pic.twitter.com/VtSs2vz1qW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 16, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Wall Street Journal Reprints Claim That Israel is Targeting Civilians

Israel’s war is not is not “on the civilians of Gaza,” but on the terrorists of Hamas. Why, @WSJ, would you platform and republish a piece like this from @thenation?https://t.co/dfDZToGIXr pic.twitter.com/yvcpGy8Ns8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 13, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Washington Post Downplays Hezbollah’s Aggression While Ignoring Israeli Casualties

The 10 Israeli civilians and 15 IDF soldiers and reservists killed by Hezbollah evidently don’t count for @washingtonpost. https://t.co/nqTksOlac9 pic.twitter.com/IGQwvdJb5g — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 13, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Washington Post Publishes Ishaan Tharoor’s Flawed Analysis

Flawed “analysis” from @ishaantharoor in @washingtonpost.

🛑 Why no mention that the Gaza Health Ministry is Hamas-run?

🛑 It’s not a “campaign of retribution.” It’s a campaign to stop Hamas from ever repeating Oct. 7 & to bring home Israel’s hostages.https://t.co/DmhRUDlBa8 pic.twitter.com/fKMMhY3tAJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 13, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

CNN Relies on Untrustworthy WAFA News

From the same Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that also falsely reports that Israeli settlers release wild boars to attack Palestinian villages & storm the Al-Aqsa mosque to perform “Talmudic rituals.” So why does @CNN rely on this tainted source?https://t.co/nJEhWEZli1 pic.twitter.com/ip3c4jXnjx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 13, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Washington Post Parrots Hamas Propaganda

In a gun battle with armed terrorists, it’s impossible that all of the alleged casualties in the rescue operation were civilians. Yet, @washingtonpost still has no problem parroting disinformation from what it calls “local health authorities” i.e. Hamas.https://t.co/CeJZUf0ut3 pic.twitter.com/IGVmuPkLp1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 11, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

The Guardian Misrepresents Hamas’ Aims

According to @guardian, Hamas raping & slaughtering unarmed Israeli civilians was all to “create an independent Palestinian state.” Let’s be clear: for Hamas, this isn’t about occupation or a state. It’s about killing every Jew. That is their only goal. https://t.co/85o2zNzzxw pic.twitter.com/BBw49nAKaw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 10, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

The Times of London Publishes Biased Report on Sexual Violence From October 7

Claiming to be a “report on eight months of claim & counter-claim” about the sexual violence against Israelis on Oct 7, @thetimes foreign correspondent @scribblercat & @gabrielle_siviais’ story is nothing more than a muddle of victim-blaming & bias. 🧵https://t.co/hDoKgnyjc0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 9, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

The New York Times and Associated Press Uncritically Parrot Hamas’ Numbers

Hey, @nytimes, how could there possibly be “the names of more than 36,000 Palestinians killed during the war” given that the figure is a Hamas lie and the UN itself claims that there are under 25,000 who have actually been *identified*?https://t.co/8ofmBe5SU5 pic.twitter.com/QCv3FLSA7S — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 9, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Friday: @AP publishes an investigation calling into question the reliability of Hamas-run Gazan Health Ministry casualty figures. Saturday: Business as usual.https://t.co/WjrHeyozbb pic.twitter.com/a2jSB3o8qv — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 8, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Washington Post Portrays Hostage Rescue Mission as “Brazen”

Rescuing Israeli hostages is bad news for @washingtonpost. The operation was even “brazen,” what the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines as “marked by shameless or disrespectful boldness.” There’s only one thing shameless here: the WaPo’s reporting.https://t.co/8nSIs3AdQs pic.twitter.com/5ysz5qhcpk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 9, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

BBC News & Reuters Headlines Mislead on Hostage Rescue

No, @BBCNews, the hostages were not “freed.” They were rescued by the IDF from Hamas captivity. God forbid you should attribute a successful raid to the IDF and point out who was holding the hostages.https://t.co/SEcILxhfm4 pic.twitter.com/62c89lJiDB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 8, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

No, @Reuters, Noa Argamani was not “freed,” she was *rescued* by the IDF. We’ve fixed it for you.https://t.co/MVN0AcRiNW pic.twitter.com/VoRIVJVNvO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 9, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

CNN “Explainer” Omits Vital Information

How can @CNN’s “explainer” on the conflict between Israel & Hezbollah provide historical background yet completely omit the 2006 UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that was meant to disarm Hezbollah in southern Lebanon?https://t.co/ByBRDtf8EY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 7, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

BBC News & Voice of America Mislead on Israel’s Targeting of Hamas Compound

Israel strikes a Hamas terrorist compound inside a UNRWA school.@BBCNews reframes the story to suggest Israel has deliberately targeted innocent civilians in a UN shelter.https://t.co/Hglpsq2RqL pic.twitter.com/MbnODF7gL6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 6, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

It was a Hamas compound inside the school and it was terrorists who were targeted by the IDF. Is this a Voice of America report or the voice of Hamas?https://t.co/8z2BMLTl8x pic.twitter.com/hu7VSFIyx5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 6, 2024

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

