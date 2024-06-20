Send Us Your Tips
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #32

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 8 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

The Guardian & San Francisco Chronicle Misrepresent ICJ Decision

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Contact [email protected]

 

The Times of London Plays Down Hezbollah’s Intentions

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Washington Post Legitimizes Hamas-Run Health Ministry

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

UPI Passes Off Hamas Press Release as Legitimate News

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

New York Times Belittles Israel’s Humanitarian Efforts

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Associated Press Claims Israel Had Gaza Under “Siege” Before October 7

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

The Guardian Accuses Israel of Pink-Washing

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

UPI Misleads on Protester Arrests

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

BBC News Skews Reality in Profile of Lebanese Village

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

CNN’s Numbers Don’t Add Up

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Washington Post Falsely Accuses Israel of Keeping Rafah Crossing Closed

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Wall Street Journal Reprints Claim That Israel is Targeting Civilians

Contact: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Downplays Hezbollah’s Aggression While Ignoring Israeli Casualties

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Publishes Ishaan Tharoor’s Flawed Analysis

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

CNN Relies on Untrustworthy WAFA News

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Washington Post Parrots Hamas Propaganda

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Misrepresents Hamas’ Aims

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

The Times of London Publishes Biased Report on Sexual Violence From October 7

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

The New York Times and Associated Press Uncritically Parrot Hamas’ Numbers

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Washington Post Portrays Hostage Rescue Mission as “Brazen”

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

BBC News & Reuters Headlines Mislead on Hostage Rescue

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

CNN “Explainer” Omits Vital Information

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

BBC News & Voice of America Mislead on Israel’s Targeting of Hamas Compound

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkevitch via TPS

Picture of Chaim Lax
Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
