Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #34

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we've published on our website but here's a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we've flagged on social media over the past several days that didn't make it into full articles.

The New York Times Casts Doubt Over Israel’s October 7 Tally

More than 9 months after the October 7 massacre, the @nytimes still questions that 1200 people were killed that day. https://t.co/sZFDMeUhfq pic.twitter.com/1E6yrzllvP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 15, 2024

The New York Times Creates a False Moral Barometer

“By contrast.” This is the not-so-subtle way @nytimes uses statistics and casualty figures as a moral barometer. No, New York Times, the moral high ground does not belong to the side that loses more people.https://t.co/LeuqLENrqR pic.twitter.com/My5bFnLgr8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 14, 2024

The Independent & Yahoo News Spread False Gaza Casualty Numbers

The @Independent and @Beltrew are spreading misinformation. The “186,000 deaths” in Gaza claim is from an opinion piece in @TheLancet, based on speculative sources and faulty data: https://t.co/JFAlBSU7LM pic.twitter.com/lV9G6cVEre — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 11, 2024

No, @YahooNews, medical experts have NOT estimated that there are as many as 186,000 Gazan deaths. Find out the facts here: https://t.co/mfdlret4LX pic.twitter.com/UwO2STr1o4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 9, 2024

The Guardian Inflates Gaza Casualty Numbers While Relying on a Hamas-Affiliated Site as a Source

Bad enough that @RobertsonQC claims 15,000 Gazan children have been killed when even the UN (relying on Hamas) has identified half that number. Speaks volumes that @guardian links to @MiddleEastMnt, an anti-Israel hate site connected to Hamas, as its source. https://t.co/y5lipK59AQ pic.twitter.com/8lHVF2cqxq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 11, 2024

The Washington Post Needs a History Lesson

Throwaway lines like this in @washingtonpost give the false impression that Israel malevolently “invades” neighboring countries. Let’s not forget that the 2006 Lebanon War started when Hezbollah launched a rocket barrage on Israel’s north while it carried out an infiltration,… pic.twitter.com/o5DmKQa9ij — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 10, 2024

The Daily Mail Downgrades Hamas to an “Extremist Group”

According to @DailyMailAU, Hamas is simply an “extremist group.” 🤦‍♂️ And where’s that unverifiable casualty figure from? Hamas. But the Daily Mail won’t tell you that.https://t.co/B2OboFnbg7 pic.twitter.com/wQvLOr3bTV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 9, 2024

Associated Press Refers to Signs of October 7 Massacre as “Marks of War”

Note to @AP: Israeli communities in the south, such as Kibbutz Be’eri, don’t “bear marks of 9 months of war.” They bear the marks of the massacre perpetrated by Hamas on Oct. 7 that started this war.https://t.co/x7D5cpZfO9 pic.twitter.com/EW6C7u85ZO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 9, 2024

The Washington Post Falsely Claims That Gaza Was Under Siege Before October 7

Wrong again, @washingtonpost. Gaza wasn’t under ‘Israeli siege’ before the war. It faced an Israeli and Egyptian blockade to prevent Hamas from arming its terror infrastructure. Get the facts right.https://t.co/F2iHafwcBY pic.twitter.com/jPal6pZ5q6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 8, 2024

NPR Whitewashes Hezbollah’s Activities

If you:

🛑Ceaselessly attack northern Israel

🛑Cause 60,000 Israelis to become refugees in their own country

🛑Threaten to hit major urban centers with your Iran-supplied weapons

Can you really be credited with “avoid[ing] a larger escalation with Israel”? @NPR thinks you can.… pic.twitter.com/tbdUzozJ62 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 8, 2024

The Times of London Gives False Hope About Iranian President

Headlines like these are dangerous. For years, the global community has been protesting the vile Iranian regime. Implying that Tehran will stop abusing its people or that there is any tangible hope, weakens the work of protesters.https://t.co/FP4Ab0VMEY pic.twitter.com/oKnontCm0j — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 8, 2024

The Washington Post Ignores Israel’s Efforts to Help Gaza’s Civilians

It’s true that the Hamas-initiated war has damaged Gaza’s infrastructure, but why doesn’t @washingtonpost mention Israel’s efforts to help, like boosting electricity and aiding a vital water desalination plant?https://t.co/JUURqb8923 pic.twitter.com/Qozod4pxNP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 8, 2024

CNN Presents Hamas’s Casualty Figures as Accepted Fact

Bad enough when @CNN states Palestinian casualty figures supplied by the Gazan health ministry without acknowledging Hamas runs it. Now they are stating casualty figures without any attribution whatsoever.https://t.co/lrKntiWfsj pic.twitter.com/Tk3cCyLwR8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 7, 2024

BBC News Echoes Hamas Propaganda

“The Gaza Health Ministry” is Hamas. Why is @BBCNews comfortable reporting a terrorist group’s propaganda as fact, but “unable to verify” when local Gazans explain that Hamas was targeted? Whether it’s laziness or incompetence, this kind of reporting aids Hamas. pic.twitter.com/3IuPwseFF8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 6, 2024

LA Times Misplaces Blame For Anti-Israel Riot

Violently confronting Jews outside of a synagogue? It’s all about the “occupation” for @latimes. We think you’ll find that the sort of person who demonstrates outside a synagogue is motivated by something else…https://t.co/s9oG2kpRyU pic.twitter.com/x7VQIrYWiy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 4, 2024

Reuters Serves as a Mouthpiece For the Houthis

It’s been many hours since it was made clear that there was, in fact, no attack anywhere on Haifa. This is what happens, @Reuters, when you legitimize the claims of terrorist orgs and don’t bother to update the story when it turns out to be bogus.https://t.co/eKR6sgnTGD pic.twitter.com/zggkWUvi3a — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 3, 2024

Reuters Headline Misleads on Israeli Counter-Terror Operation

These weren’t 4 random innocent Palestinians. They were Islamic Jihad terrorists killed while planting a roadside bomb. But @Reuters still prefers to lead with what the Palestinian health ministry says.https://t.co/AG4iSKLd0p pic.twitter.com/c26ZqKWOsN — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 3, 2024

The Guardian Misleads on Islamic Jihad

“The armed wing of Islamic Jihad.” Islamic Jihad is a violent terrorist organization. It doesn’t do politics. It exists to destroy Israel. Which “wings” of Islamic Jihad are unarmed, @guardian?https://t.co/akNwEG0ZPc pic.twitter.com/oWsnIhYj65 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 2, 2024

The Financial Times Downplays Iran’s Attack Against Israel

No, @FT, these were not “tit-for-tat missile attacks.” Iran launched some 300 missiles and drones towards Israel. That’s what you call “calibrated”?!https://t.co/J8A7mZ7mB3 pic.twitter.com/4PeBfyAjHo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 2, 2024

The New York Times Forgets Its Own Reporting

While @nytimes can’t understand why the director of al-Shifa Hosptial could possibly have been detained by Israel “as he took part in an effort to evacuate patients from the hospital,” here’s a reminder of what The Times itself reported in February: https://t.co/UvKmhEhJvq pic.twitter.com/yAtqI2JEkX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 2, 2024

