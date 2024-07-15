fbpx
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #34

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

The New York Times Casts Doubt Over Israel’s October 7 Tally

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The New York Times Creates a False Moral Barometer

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Independent & Yahoo News Spread False Gaza Casualty Numbers

 

Contact The Independent at [email protected]

Contact The National (Yahoo News’s source) at [email protected]

 

The Guardian Inflates Gaza Casualty Numbers While Relying on a Hamas-Affiliated Site as a Source

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

The Washington Post Needs a History Lesson

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

The Daily Mail Downgrades Hamas to an “Extremist Group”

Contact: [email protected]

 

Associated Press Refers to Signs of October 7 Massacre as “Marks of War”

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

The Washington Post Falsely Claims That Gaza Was Under Siege Before October 7

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

NPR Whitewashes Hezbollah’s Activities

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

 

The Times of London Gives False Hope About Iranian President

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

The Washington Post Ignores Israel’s Efforts to Help Gaza’s Civilians

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

CNN Presents Hamas’s Casualty Figures as Accepted Fact

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

BBC News Echoes Hamas Propaganda

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

LA Times Misplaces Blame For Anti-Israel Riot

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

Reuters Serves as a Mouthpiece For the Houthis

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Reuters Headline Misleads on Israeli Counter-Terror Operation

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

The Guardian Misleads on Islamic Jihad

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

The Financial Times Downplays Iran’s Attack Against Israel

Email [email protected]

 

The New York Times Forgets Its Own Reporting

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Featured image: Michael Giladi via Flash90

