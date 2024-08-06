Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #35

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

The Independent Attaches Unrelated Image to Headline About Palestinian Terror Attack

The @Independent misleads its readers with a headline about a deadly terror attack gainst Jews in Central Israel and an accompanying picture from Gaza https://t.co/9XahzrmQZi pic.twitter.com/gCVuOssKHT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 5, 2024

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

UPI’s Adam Schrader Parrots Pro-Hamas & Hezbollah Propaganda

For UPI’s Adam Schrader, anything Israel does is “aggression” and “oppression,” and what Hamas and Hizbullah do is merely “opposing” and “fighting.” That’s why not one word this man writes should ever be believed, and @UPI should be ashamed to employ him. https://t.co/02UrLJvH0m pic.twitter.com/eJjF1Uf5Vl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 5, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

Washington Post Blames Israel For Rise in Palestinian Terrorism

Is @washingtonpost really blaming Israel for the rise of Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank? Would it be better for Israel to not fight terror and just let its citizens get killed? https://t.co/WmM7Cm1NPu pic.twitter.com/Vi74fXHdra — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 5, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Washington Post Appoints Hamas Leader as Head of Islamic Jihad

Actually, @washingtonpost, Hamas senior official Khalil al-Hayya isn’t also “the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.” Isn’t leading one genocidal terrorist org enough? Can’t the 5 journalists accredited on the story at least get the facts right?https://t.co/WXHx6g9jLE pic.twitter.com/0XYfhm8dzi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 4, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Wall Street Journal Mimimizes Haniyeh’s Terrorism

Ismail Haniyeh led the terrorist organization responsible for October 7. He celebrated its success and promised more. He has the blood of thousands on his hands. The only thing Haniyeh advocated for was terrorism. No one should mourn his death. pic.twitter.com/UpWGWxnxxP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 31, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

CNN Gets Its Hostage Figures Wrong

Accuracy matters, @CNN. On October 7, 252 Israelis were taken hostage. pic.twitter.com/186eR6gvxt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 31, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Reuters Claims Israel Struck Beirut Suburb

Please tell @Reuters that Israel’s strike was on the Hezbollah mass murderer who killed 12 children in Saturday’s soccer field slaughter and not on Teaneck, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/oVgMtkPqdJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 31, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Media Turn Haniyeh Into a ‘Moderate’

Apparently for the @guardian, a mass murderer is a moderate, as long as the majority of his victims were Jews. pic.twitter.com/ouPXNVb1aK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 31, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Watch Haniyeh celebrate the murders of 1200 Israelis on October 7 after murdering countless himself and then ask yourself why you trust anything written by @Reuters that calls him a moderate.https://t.co/drHaijJB4Y pic.twitter.com/cTpOqYrcfY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 31, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Only Israel Carries Out an ‘Audacious Escalation’ According to The New York Times

According @nytimes, targeting 2 arch terrorists is an “audacious escalation.” Didn’t the region already escalate audaciously on October 7 and on Saturday, when Hezbollah fired 100 rockets and murdered 12 kids? pic.twitter.com/S2bfAQ737Y — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 31, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

New York Times Downplays the Deaths of Israeli Children

Why is it that when they’re Palestinian, even 17-year-old combatants killed while committing terror attacks are “children,” but for Israelis, the @nytimes differentiates “teenagers” to downplay their tragic deaths? pic.twitter.com/tjEj9lrTRO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 30, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Media’s Disgraceful Reporting of Hezbollah Rocket Attack

🧵The media’s reporting on Hezollah’s rocket attack that killed 12 Israeli children has been disgraceful. Want to see the hideous lows journalists sank to last night? — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 28, 2024

You could have reported that Hezbollah massacred CHILDREN on a soccer field in a Druze town using Iranian rockets. Instead, you subtly and nefariously shifted blame by highlighting “Israeli-controlled” territory. The Golan Heights are Israel. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/nTbUdaVWue — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 27, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

For NBC News, contact: [email protected]

BBC Sport Commits a Capital Error

*sigh* once again, @BBCSport, Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. Not Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/VMMlNoa0Jw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 26, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

The Times of London Claims Gaza ‘Beset by Famine’

Famine has a definition that has not and will not be met in Gaza, even if @thetimes says otherwise.https://t.co/eUKnSSsfgJ pic.twitter.com/JVkxEMgUFZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 26, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

UPI Can’t Even Identify Former Hostage’s Father

Why would anyone get their news from @UPI if they can’t even do basic research and find out that the man crying is not just “a guest member” but Yaakov Argamani, the loving father of the world’s most famous former hostage sitting right beside him? https://t.co/JN56GWzwJi pic.twitter.com/A0ZMQsBeo9 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 25, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

Washington Post Exonerates Hamas Over Gaza Situation

On the same day a rocket fired by Hamas toward Israel from central Gaza hit a school in the area of Nuseirat in Gaza, @washingtonpost decides all Palestinians “have been killed by Israel,” puts no blame on Hamas for conditions there, and accepts fake #s. https://t.co/RTsIAxzpuh pic.twitter.com/AeITcgo3Jl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 24, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Sky News Calls Hezbollah a ‘Fighting Group’

Hey @SkyNews, if you are so desperate to not call Hezbollah a terrorist organization after firing more than 5000 rockets and drones at Israel since October 7, can’t you do better than “fighting group?” pic.twitter.com/W1vHQuvs44 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 23, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

One Interviewee is Enough For AP to Claim Lebanese Residents Denouncing Israel

Note to AP: If you want a headline about “Sanaa residents” denouncing Israel, you have to find more than just this one guy: https://t.co/GizyABg5up — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 22, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

New York Times Mischaracterizes Antisemitic Campus

These protests were pro-Hamas, not pro-Palestinian, @nytimes. This story ignores the extreme antisemitism, the blocking of Jewish students from their classes, the paper mache pig with a Jewish star, the money bags, the blood, etc:https://t.co/4jcm4npwXLhttps://t.co/Z4Lku55YmD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 22, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Guardian Falsely Claims Ben-Gvir Visited Al-Aqsa Mosque

Misleading readers and angering Muslims around the world unnecessarily with a dangerous, provocative headline, @guardian reports incorrectly that Ben-Gvir visited the al-Aqsa Mosque. He visited the Temple Mount, the holiest site for Jews, not the mosque.https://t.co/Nwy1xe2PgR pic.twitter.com/QOkkFTvbXB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 21, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Reuters Minimizes the Impact of a Drone Strike

1 Israeli killed and 10 injured in a drone strike. @Reuters, you mention casualties from Israel’s response in Lebanon but not a deliberate attack by the Houthis. As a top wire service, tell the full story and don’t minimize the impact.https://t.co/683xngk0ZY pic.twitter.com/BzkjeNB2Op — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 21, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Washington Post Gets Israel’s Most Populous City Wrong

Dear @washingtonpost,

The most populous city in Israel is Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv. We have twice as many people here in our capital. Please correct the error. pic.twitter.com/dXQ4y8I35Q — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 21, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Washington Post Claims Hostage is Simply ‘Missing’

The use of the word “missing” must be intentional since this is your second attempt at this post. He is not missing. He’s a 22-year old American citizen held hostage by a terrorist group in Gaza. https://t.co/9FyskuwtA2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 19, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

BBC News Ignores Hezbollah’s Destruction of Israel’s North

The @BBC‘s @OrlaGuerin, who is notorious for her biased reporting against Israel, tells the world scorched fields are “But here on the Lebanese side,” ignoring the 21,500 acres burned in northern Israel. There’s been destruction in civilian areas on both sides, due to Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/5TBSm7z82d — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 18, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

LA Times Minimizes Munich Olympics Massacre

What the @latimes should have said is that the terrorists murdered the athletes in one of the gravest attacks in history. Minimizing it with passive voice won’t make the Paris Olympics safer https://t.co/p5AFJxwiaV pic.twitter.com/y3doGL8Dn4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 17, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

Why Can’t The Washington Post ‘Independently Verify’ Israeli Claims?

Once again, the @washingtonpost cannot “independently verify” Israeli claims but misleads its readers by taking for granted repeatedly discredited false data from Hamas’s “Health Ministry” https://t.co/akzDdxhdOr pic.twitter.com/UoQfpuPSWj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 17, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

UK Politician in The Guardian Claims ICJ Found Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention

No, MP Sultana and @guardian, the ICJ did NOT find Israel in breach of the genocide convention, as you can see the former ICJ president admit here: https://t.co/p36CTENXTO pic.twitter.com/I29DWHdXS0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 17, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

The Economist Falsely Blames Israel For UNRWA’s Aid Miscount

Why does @TheEconomist say that it is Israel claiming that the UN is not counting all of the aid when it was @UNRWA themselves who explained that? Also, Israel is not keeping the Rafah crossing closed. Egypt is refusing to reopen it. https://t.co/e1c5jG8R50 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 16, 2024

Contact [email protected]

New York Times Misrepresents Who Israel Was Targeting in Damascus

Reminder, @nytimes: Israel targeted a meeting of Iranian Revolutionary Guard commanders who were using the cover of a consulate to plan the further spread of terrorism in the Middle East https://t.co/WzTfLVw5bP pic.twitter.com/iTcY8bn2xX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 16, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Guardian Publishes False Claims Without Verification

Yes, @guardian, claims that the IDF fired “poison gas bombs” at Palestinians near Jerusalem can’t be “independently verified” because it never happened. How about checking facts and verifying before publishing? https://t.co/k4jHVTBx5J pic.twitter.com/fXnIS4dDzy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 16, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

