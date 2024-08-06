Send Us Your Tips
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #35

Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #35

Reading time: 9 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

The Independent Attaches Unrelated Image to Headline About Palestinian Terror Attack

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

 

UPI’s Adam Schrader Parrots Pro-Hamas & Hezbollah Propaganda

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

Washington Post Blames Israel For Rise in Palestinian Terrorism

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Appoints Hamas Leader as Head of Islamic Jihad

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Wall Street Journal Mimimizes Haniyeh’s Terrorism

Contact: [email protected]

 

CNN Gets Its Hostage Figures Wrong

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Reuters Claims Israel Struck Beirut Suburb

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Media Turn Haniyeh Into a ‘Moderate’

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Only Israel Carries Out an ‘Audacious Escalation’ According to The New York Times

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

New York Times Downplays the Deaths of Israeli Children

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Media’s Disgraceful Reporting of Hezbollah Rocket Attack

 

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

For NBC News, contact: [email protected]

BBC Sport Commits a Capital Error

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

The Times of London Claims Gaza ‘Beset by Famine’

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

UPI Can’t Even Identify Former Hostage’s Father

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

Washington Post Exonerates Hamas Over Gaza Situation

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Sky News Calls Hezbollah a ‘Fighting Group’

Contact: [email protected]

 

One Interviewee is Enough For AP to Claim Lebanese Residents Denouncing Israel

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

New York Times Mischaracterizes Antisemitic Campus

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Guardian Falsely Claims Ben-Gvir Visited Al-Aqsa Mosque

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Reuters Minimizes the Impact of a Drone Strike

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Washington Post Gets Israel’s Most Populous City Wrong

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Claims Hostage is Simply ‘Missing’

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

BBC News Ignores Hezbollah’s Destruction of Israel’s North

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

LA Times Minimizes Munich Olympics Massacre

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

Why Can’t The Washington Post ‘Independently Verify’ Israeli Claims?

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

UK Politician in The Guardian Claims ICJ Found Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

The Economist Falsely Blames Israel For UNRWA’s Aid Miscount

Contact [email protected]

 

New York Times Misrepresents Who Israel Was Targeting in Damascus

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Guardian Publishes False Claims Without Verification

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Credits:
Oren Cohen via Flash90

Simon Plosker
With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
