IsraeliWednesday: Amid Palestinian Terror Wave, Media Must Do Better!





This week, a Palestinian terrorist attacked an Orthodox Jew near Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate. Security camera footage released within two hours of the event shows the assailant repeatedly stabbing the Israeli before being shot by Border Police officers.

But while clear proof of the terrorist act was promptly made available, The Washington Post in its initial reporting nevertheless described the perpetrator as an “alleged Palestinian attacker” even while confirming his death. Eventually, the headline was amended to read, “Clashes break out in Jerusalem after Palestinian who stabbed Israeli is killed by police.”

In recent weeks we have had a far-reaching impact by helping to induce several media corrections.

Since our last impact report, we have produced 19 widely-shared news critiques, six videos and five educational articles. Furthermore, over the course of five weeks, our Twitter posts garnered over 1.1 million views.

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