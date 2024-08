🛑 What They Didn’t Tell You

Israel struck Hezbollah sites in Lebanon to stop a massive attack, but some media painted Israel as the aggressor. In reality, Israel acted to protect civilians while Hezbollah fired rockets. Don’t be misled by biased headlines—know the facts. pic.twitter.com/MLbz9TFQMN

— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024