On January 3, HonestReporting, in conjunction with UNRWA: Stop Teaching Hate, launched a “We the People” White House petition with the goal of inducing the US State Department to reveal the real number of Palestinian refugees alive today that were displaced during the 1948 war following Israel’s declaration of independence.

We also produced a related video that has garnered well over 1 million views and spurred people to action at the grassroots level.

And, it worked. The truth was exposed by former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.