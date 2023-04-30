Israel continues to suffer from a wave of Palestinian terror and the resulting skewed coverage in the international media.

On one weekend at the end of January, Israel’s capital was rocked by two terror attacks within the span of 14 hours when a terrorist opened fire outside a synagogue in the northeastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov, murdering seven people and injuring three more. Then, hours later, a 13-year-old Palestinian opened fire on a group of Jews returning from prayer in the Silwan neighborhood outside the Old City, wounding a father and son.

On both occasions, HonestReporting responded on social media in real-time as the foreign press published their stories, exposing headline failures, bias, and getting factual information corrected.

On Twitter, HonestReporting’s posts calling out media outlets including The New York Times, ABC News, CBS News, NPR, The Guardian, The Times of London, and The Independent. One tweet admonishing Reuters was viewed over 165,000 times.

Tragically, HonestReporting was there again when a Palestinian rammed his car into a Jerusalem bus stop only a few weeks later, murdering two young Israeli children. The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, AP, Reuters, BBC, The Times of London, and Daily Mail were immediately challenged on their reporting. One tweet critiquing NPR gained a remarkable 267,000 impressions alone.