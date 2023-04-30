Quarterly Impact Report

January — March 2023

Notable Successes

Responding to the Wave of Terror

Israel continues to suffer from a wave of Palestinian terror and the resulting skewed coverage in the international media.

On one weekend at the end of January, Israel’s capital was rocked by two terror attacks within the span of 14 hours when a terrorist opened fire outside a synagogue in the northeastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov, murdering seven people and injuring three more. Then, hours later, a 13-year-old Palestinian opened fire on a group of Jews returning from prayer in the Silwan neighborhood outside the Old City, wounding a father and son.

On both occasions, HonestReporting responded on social media in real-time as the foreign press published their stories, exposing headline failures, bias, and getting factual information corrected.

On Twitter, HonestReporting’s posts calling out media outlets including The New York Times, ABC News, CBS News, NPR, The Guardian, The Times of London, and The Independent. One tweet admonishing Reuters was viewed over 165,000 times.

Tragically, HonestReporting was there again when a Palestinian rammed his car into a Jerusalem bus stop only a few weeks later, murdering two young Israeli children. The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, AP, Reuters, BBC, The Times of London, and Daily Mail were immediately challenged on their reporting. One tweet critiquing NPR gained a remarkable 267,000 impressions alone.

HonestReporting

@HonestReporting

10:08 AM · Jan 27, 2023 · 165.3K views

SBS Australia Deletes Biased News Podcast, Takes ‘Appropriate Measures’ Against Hate Journalist

After drawing attention to a news podcast published by Australia’s publicly-funded Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), HonestReporting’s forensic research exposed SBS journalist Essam Al-Ghalib had once tweeted “#F*ckIsrael” and called the Jewish state “the BIGGEST terrorist in the world.” Al-Ghalib moreover described IDF troops as “bloody murderers” and claimed Jerusalem put Palestinians in “concentration camps.”

With the help of Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, HR filed a formal complaint under the SBS Code of Practice while simultaneously asking the broadcaster if Al-Ghalib could be trusted to report on the Arab-Israeli conflict without bias or agenda.

SBS’s Ombudsman upheld HonestReporting’s complaint, stating that steps had been taken to prevent future instances of anti-Israel bias. SBS launched an internal investigation into Al-Ghalib’s hateful tweets, during which he was forced to stand down from his duties. An SBS spokesperson confirmed to HonestReporting that, while the reporter was allowed to return to work, “appropriate measures have been taken to manage this issue.”

Social Media

HonestReporting’s social media presence has witnessed a dramatic increase since the beginning of 2023 and the figures prove it:

Impressions / Reach

Engagement (Interaction with our content)

Total posts (all platforms)

Posts per day (all platforms)

Video Views

2022 (full year)
4.2 million people
309,173 people
1,646 posts
4.5 posts
139,847 views
2023 (to March 31, 2023)
9.51 million people
300,079 people
1,215 posts
15.1 posts
417,818 views

HR’s Twitter account is reaching influencers, politicians, and media personalities as many tweets go viral. For example, a detailed thread critiquing a biased New York Times video investigation into IDF actions in Nablus had an incredible reach of over 457,000.

Corrections

In the first quarter of 2023, HonestReporting achieved 23 significant corrections from media outlets including:

HonestReporting in the Media

HonestReporting has increasingly become the source of expertise that top media outlets turn to for interviews and analysis.

Here are just a few of the media outlets where we were published or interviewed in the first quarter of 2023:

Speaking Events and Public Appearances

Gil Hoffman went on a speaking tour that brought HonestReporting to communities and college campuses across America. He spoke to students at Northwestern, the University of Arkansas, SUNY Binghamton, and UC Berkeley; and addressed communities in Maryland, South Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, Ohio and Arizona.

He and Simon Plosker also presented to organizations, events, and student groups, including:

Interns

HonestReporting takes interns from a variety of Jewish Agency MASA-affiliated programs.

HonestReporting takes interns from a variety of Jewish Agency MASA-affiliated programs.

Reaching the younger generation is important to us and our interns don't spend their time serving us coffee. HonestReporting interns become part of the team and make valuable contributions.