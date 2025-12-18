▶ Let’s Get Honest: A Conversation with Australian Presenter Erin Molan

In the wake of the recent antisemitic terror attacks in Australia, and specifically the horrific Bondi Beach Hanukkah party massacre, HonestReporting’s Jacki Alexander and Australian news presenter Erin Molan discussed what’s been happening, why it matters, and why silence is no longer an option.

How the media covers antisemitic attacks matters — and shifting focus from the victims for any reason, downplaying the threat of the attack, or attempting to “both-side” the issue are all narratives that play out in press coverage.

Together, they examined the growing threat of antisemitism and the essential responsibility of the media to report the facts accurately, name hatred clearly, and avoid narratives that obscure or minimize violence when it turns deadly.

