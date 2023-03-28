Media Hijack Israel’s Democratic Demonstrations

For once it was not Israel’s security situation making front-page headlines in the international media as tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in protest at their government’s plans to pass controversial judicial overhaul legislation in the Knesset.

Given the involvement of many sectors of Israeli society, it was unsurprising that a small minority whose focus was opposition to Israeli policies vis-a-vis the Palestinians were present. Nonetheless, the protests were primarily a domestic political issue concerning the delicate balance between the legislative and judicial branches of government.

This did not, however, stop some media personalities, including Mehdi Hasan, Peter Beinart, Rula Jebreal, and others, from attempting to misappropriate the demonstrations for their own agendas — making it all about the Palestinians.

HonestReporting was there responding on social media as well as on mainstream news.

Below is HR’s Executive Director, Gil Hoffman, on BBC World News calling out the international media for inserting their own agenda into coverage of the protests, and a selection of our tweets taking on those who attempted to distort a very Israeli demonstration of democracy.

Instead of inviting a guest who can discuss why Israelis are protesting, @mehdihasan chose to present an expert on human rights to discuss what he WISHES the protests were about. That’s not journalism. It reframes a significant, historical movement to push his own agenda. It’s… https://t.co/TNu7rFaVGI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 27, 2023

Palestinians want their own state. Their struggle for freedom is from the PA and Hamas. https://t.co/qPvrzHZFmw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 27, 2023

There are so many things wrong with this statement. 1) These are non-violent protesters. The first intifada was characterized by intense violence. 2) The Arab Spring was aimed at toppling dictators. Israelis remove elected governments at the ballot box. Not the same. https://t.co/zZqjDOfEs3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 28, 2023

There is no country called “Israel-Palestine.” They are governed by separate entities. Protests in Israel can never lead to democracy in a Palestinian State. That needs to come from the Palestinian Authority and/or Hamas. https://t.co/Cp6VYQpjFT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 28, 2023

A study on how @MintPressNews takes sides: In both scenarios, citizens are protesting government actions. One is presented free from bias, and the other blatantly attempts to push an agenda that undermines the protests and villainizes the protestors. pic.twitter.com/WEzX2IoLsd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 27, 2023

Why @AP have you chosen a photo of fringe extremist Neturai Karta activists who oppose Israel's very existence to illustrate a story mainly featuring Israelis & UK Jews demonstrating in London against Israeli PM Netanyahu & his judicial reform policies? https://t.co/XqIpF9nkBt pic.twitter.com/dS2jDQ2Xpi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 26, 2023

