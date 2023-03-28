Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Media Hijack Israel’s Democratic Demonstrations

For once it was not Israel’s security situation making front-page headlines in the international media as tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in protest at their government’s plans to pass controversial judicial…

Reading time: < 1 minutes

For once it was not Israel’s security situation making front-page headlines in the international media as tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in protest at their government’s plans to pass controversial judicial overhaul legislation in the Knesset.

Given the involvement of many sectors of Israeli society, it was unsurprising that a small minority whose focus was opposition to Israeli policies vis-a-vis the Palestinians were present. Nonetheless, the protests were primarily a domestic political issue concerning the delicate balance between the legislative and judicial branches of government.

This did not, however, stop some media personalities, including Mehdi Hasan, Peter Beinart, Rula Jebreal, and others, from attempting to misappropriate the demonstrations for their own agendas — making it all about the Palestinians.

HonestReporting was there responding on social media as well as on mainstream news.

Below is HR’s Executive Director, Gil Hoffman, on BBC World News calling out the international media for inserting their own agenda into coverage of the protests, and a selection of our tweets taking on those who attempted to distort a very Israeli demonstration of democracy.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Featured image: Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90

Image Credit: Thousands of Israeli protesters rally against Israeli Goverment’s judicial overhaul bills out of the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90

Related

Picture of Simon Plosker
Simon Plosker
With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content