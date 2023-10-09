Newsweek Reporter Obsesses Over Gal Gadot’s Support For Israel

Many international celebrities publicly shared their sentiments on the horrendous Hamas attack on Israel which started on October 7.

But Newsweek, despite publishing an article covering various superstars’ reactions to the conflict, chose to devote an entirely separate piece to Israel’s most famous celebrity, titled: “Everything Gal Gadot Has Said About Israel Attack By Hamas”.

And the article, which suffers many flaws, indeed quotes everything. But why is it a story that an openly and proudly Israeli-born star supports her own country in its darkest hour? It seems like the writer of the piece, Newsweek’s Pop Culture & Entertainment reporter Shannon Power, can’t accept Gadot’s obvious empathy for her terror-stricken homeland and attempts to “balance” it with anti-Israeli talking heads – which is no surprise when one looks at what this “reporter” has shared against the Jewish state on social media.

A quick look at the article exposes the problems:

Not providing context on the slaughter and kidnapping of hundreds of Israeli civilians by Hamas;

Calling the terrorist group simply a “movement” and

Labeling its barbaric acts inside Israeli territory “an operation.”

While obsessively analyzing every post by Gadot, Power attempts to remind readers that the Hollywood star “served in the Israel Defense Forces under the country’s compulsory military service laws” and that what she shared was “from an Israeli perspective” (as if the massacre of innocent men, women and children might look better from another perspective?).

The “balancing” in the second part of the article needlessly references the anti-Israeli rants of openly anti-Israel MSNBC news host Ayman Mohyeldin, in addition to those of a “prominent Palestinian” comedian. Both of them struggle to justify Hamas’ evil rampage, saying things like:

“The people who have been living in Gaza [have been] blockaded, besieged, decimated, economically, and politically have nothing to lose,” he added.

Why would an entertainment reporter quote a biased news commentator and a “prominent Palestinian” in a piece about Gal Gadot? Because Power’s own bias guided this piece. This is what Power shared on her personal account on X on October 8:

Power did not think it problematic for a journalist in a respected outlet to share this from an account that includes more anti-Israel vitriol.

Power’s article is a nasty clickbait effort to target Gadot and Israel written by someone with an obvious agenda.

Why did Newsweek editors agree to publish it?

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Gaza Background – Atia Mohammed via Flash90,

Gal Gadot – twitter

Photo Credits: