NYT, WaPo, CNN Cite Abbas’ Terror Condemnation, but Omit Attacker’s Links to Palestinian ‘Prez’ (VIDEO)

Five people were killed on Tuesday as a Palestinian terrorist from the West Bank opened fire on the streets of Bnei Brak, a city near Tel Aviv. The attack was the third recent deadly incident. On Sunday, two Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting spree in Hadera. Days before that, four people were murdered in Beersheba.

The terror campaign that has produced eleven fatalities in Israel is reportedly the deadliest wave of violence since 2006, when a suicide bomber killed 11 people on a bus in Tel Aviv.

Following reported pressure by Israel’s defense minister, Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas issued a rare condemnation of Tuesday’s attack. His ostensible denunciation appeared in major outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN.

However, none of these media noted Ramallah’s ongoing support for terrorism – nor that Tuesday’s attacker is believed to be affiliated with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the “military wing” of Abbas’ Fatah faction.

The role that Abbas plays in actively promoting terrorism is crystal clear. How many more Israelis must be killed before media hold him to account?

Related Reading: Media Obfuscate Palestinian Authority Chief Abbas’ Ties to US-designated Terrorist Group

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Featured Image: Elyashiv Rakovski/TPS