▶ October 7 Terrorist Caught Living in the U.S. After Lying His Way In

A Palestinian man from Gaza who took part in Hamas’s October 7 invasion of Israel was arrested in Lafayette, Louisiana, after lying about his ties to terrorism.

According to U.S. federal authorities, 33-year-old Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub al-Muhtadi was affiliated with the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), a group responsible for multiple terror attacks and formerly designated by the United States. Muhtadi is accused of infiltrating Israel during the October 7 massacre. He later moved to Egypt, and then made his way to the United States and settled in Lafayette.

While the case underscores a troubling failure in the U.S. vetting process—since Muhtadi was able to lie about his terror ties and obtain a visa into the country—it also represents a success for the joint U.S.–Israeli task force created to identify anyone involved in the October 7 atrocities who may be present in the United States.

The arrest is both a warning and a reminder that vigilant, coordinated counterterrorism efforts are essential to keep terrorists out—and to find them if they slip through.