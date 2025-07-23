▶ Ozzy Osbourne, Rock Icon Who Defied Antisemitism and Backed Israel, Dies at 76

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The world is mourning the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary rock star and lead singer of Black Sabbath, who passed away at 76. But amidst the grief, some pro-Palestinian activists have shockingly celebrated his death. Why? Because Ozzy was outspoken in his support for Israel and his wife, Sharon, is Jewish.

Ozzy wasn’t one to shy away from speaking out against antisemitism. He condemned the lies spread about Israel and stood firm in his support, even when it was unpopular. Over the years, he refused to bow to pressure to cancel performances in Israel, playing in Tel Aviv in both 2010 and 2018. He also toured Jerusalem, visiting key sites like the Old City, the Western Wall, and Yad Vashem.

In 2025, Ozzy and Sharon joined over 200 public figures in signing an open letter demanding an inquiry into the BBC’s “systematic bias against Israel.”

Ozzy was known as the Prince of Darkness, but he wasn’t afraid to stand up for what was right—no matter the backlash. As we remember his life and legacy, we’re reminded that he never cared about the opinions of those who disagreed with him. Rest in peace, Ozzy.