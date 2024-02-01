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Palestinian Refugee Camps Are Not What You’d Expect

When discussing refugee camps, you're picturing tents, right? Wrong. Before October 7, Palestinian refugee camps were a world away from…

By February 01, 2024

When discussing refugee camps, you’re picturing tents, right? Wrong.

Before October 7, Palestinian refugee camps were a world away from what you’d expect. Let us explain…

Image credit: AFP via Getty Images

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Rachel O'Donoghue

Rachel O'Donoghue

Born in London, England, Rachel O'Donoghue moved to Israel in April 2021 after spending five years working at various national newspaper titles in the UK.

She studied law at the University of Law, London, and gained a master's degree in multimedia journalism at the University of Kent.

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