When discussing refugee camps, you’re picturing tents, right? Wrong.
Before October 7, Palestinian refugee camps were a world away from what you’d expect. Let us explain…
Image credit: AFP via Getty Images
© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025
When discussing refugee camps, you're picturing tents, right? Wrong. Before October 7, Palestinian refugee camps were a world away from…
When discussing refugee camps, you’re picturing tents, right? Wrong.
Before October 7, Palestinian refugee camps were a world away from what you’d expect. Let us explain…
Image credit: AFP via Getty Images
© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025