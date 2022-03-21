Palestinians Begin Campaign of Violence Against Israel Ahead of Muslim Holy Month (VIDEO)

The Palestinian leadership is again seemingly inciting violence against Israelis just as it did prior to last May’s conflict. On Sunday, two Israeli police officers were stabbed in an attack that was hailed as “heroic” by Hamas.

The previous day, another Palestinian terrorist attacked an Israeli while he was jogging in central Jerusalem. That came after another knife attack carried out by a Hamas member which injured Israeli security forces at the entrance of the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site. Earlier this month, two Israeli policemen were injured in a similar incident.

The week before, two Israelis were wounded in separate stabbings in Hizma, an Arab town bordering Israel’s capital.

Data indicate that there have been major surges in Palestinian terrorist attacks during Ramadan, which this year begins on April 2. A Hamas spokesman said that “the Palestinian people are united behind the gun,” and called on Jerusalem Arabs to “make all friction points with the enemy [Israel] clash points.”

It appears the Palestinians are gearing up for an escalation. Yet the media is silent.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!