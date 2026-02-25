EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry & Meghan Visit Jordan NGO Employing Staff Who Posted Pro-Hamas Content

Key Takeaways:

Humanitarian work requires due diligence: When staff linked to an NGO have shared Hamas-aligned content, public figures must vet carefully before lending their platform.

“Not political” isn’t a shield: In a region where symbolism matters, associating with individuals who amplify extremist messaging carries unavoidable political weight.

Transparency is owed: What vetting was done? What safeguards were in place? Public advocacy demands accountability, not just compassion.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrived in Jordan this week on a surprise visit reportedly coordinated with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The trip, announced under 24 hours in advance, included meetings in Amman with WHO representatives and participants from various humanitarian bodies, including the United Nations. The couple also visited the sprawling Za’atari Refugee Camp, home to tens of thousands of displaced Syrians.

But it was their final stop – a youth center operated by the Jordanian NGO Questscope – that raises serious and unavoidable questions.

The Questscope Connection

Questscope presents itself as a youth-focused humanitarian organization operating across Jordan.

However, a review of publicly available social media posts from several individuals identified as staff members reveals content that goes far beyond humanitarian advocacy.

HonestReporting has verified that the Facebook accounts in question belong to the individuals identified as Questscope staff.

Among the material shared:

Images glorifying Hamas-affiliated militants

Posts praising armed “resistance”

Graphics celebrating rocket attacks launched from Gaza

Repeated assertions that “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine”

Imagery associated with organizations designated as terrorist groups by the United States and the United Kingdom

In one instance, a staff member shared an image of masked militants wearing Hamas headbands. In another, posts echoed messaging closely aligned with Hamas narratives during periods of escalation.

In October 2024, one staff member posted the phrase, “And in October, we came to have a deep-seated love.” The wording does not explicitly mention the October 7 massacre in Israel, yet in the current political climate – where October has become shorthand in some circles for the Hamas attack – the sentiment raises further concerns about the ideological framing at play.

Supporting Palestinian civilians is legitimate. Sharing content that glorifies Hamas is not.

Hamas is not a protest movement or a symbolic resistance brand. It is a U.S.- and U.K.-designated terrorist organization responsible for mass murder, hostage-taking, and the systematic targeting of civilians.

When individuals affiliated with a humanitarian NGO publicly amplify such material, the issue ceases to be political expression. It becomes extremist alignment.

A Humanitarian Visit – Or a Failure of Due Diligence?

Ahead of the trip, a source close to the Sussexes reportedly told British media that the visit was “not political” and should not be interpreted as taking sides.

That assertion now warrants scrutiny.

When global public figures publicly platform an organization whose staff have shared material aligned with a designated terrorist group, neutrality is no longer a shield. It becomes a question of vetting – and judgment.

Were Harry and Meghan aware of the social media histories of individuals connected to the NGO?

Did their team conduct due diligence before lending royal prestige to the organization?

If not, why not?

If they were aware – and proceeded regardless – what message does that send?

Humanitarian engagement does not grant immunity from scrutiny. In a region where symbolism carries enormous weight and propaganda travels faster than fact, public association has consequences.

This is not about opposing aid. Humanitarian support for civilians is necessary and legitimate.

It is about standards.

When public figures who claim neutrality choose to elevate institutions whose staff have circulated material aligned with a terrorist organization, the burden of care rises — not falls.

At a time when antisemitism is surging globally and Hamas – a U.S.- and U.K.-designated terrorist organization responsible for the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust – continues to perpetrate violence, casual association is not neutral.

That tension becomes even more acute given Meghan’s longstanding public advocacy for women and girls. As patron of Smart Works, through initiatives supporting menstrual health in India, funding for Afghan women refugees, and projects focused on girls’ education and empowerment, she has positioned herself as a global champion of women’s rights and dignity.

Hamas’ October 7 atrocities included documented acts of sexual violence against women, as well as abuse of Israeli hostages in captivity. For a public figure whose brand is rooted in advancing women’s rights, even indirect association with messaging aligned with such an organization raises serious and unavoidable questions.

Advocacy cannot be selective. It cannot be unequivocal in some contexts and incurious in others.

If the Sussexes believe this visit was purely humanitarian, they owe the public clarity: What vetting was conducted? What safeguards were in place? And what message do they believe this association sends?

Because humanitarian credibility depends not only on compassion – but on judgment.

Additional reporting by Sharon Levy

