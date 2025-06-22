▶ The Collapse No One’s Covering: Iran’s Missile Launch Capability Is Crumbling

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While headlines focus on missile counts and interceptor stockpiles, they’re missing the real story: Iran’s launch capability is collapsing and it’s changing the course of this war.

When Iran launched its attack on Israel, it reportedly planned to fire several hundred ballistic missiles. In reality, it only managed around 150. That number reveals a deeper truth: Iran’s bottleneck isn’t about how many missiles it owns. It’s about how many it can actually launch.

Israel has systematically targeted Iran’s missile infrastructure, destroying launchers, storage sites, and production facilities. These launchers, often mobile and hidden underground, are vulnerable only for minutes at a time. Despite that, over half may already be destroyed, according to recent estimates. Long-range strike capabilities are taking heavy hits.

Meanwhile, reports claiming Israel is running low on interceptors ignore a key fact: fewer interceptors are being used than expected because Iran’s reduced launch volume has eased the pressure.

Iran’s arsenal still exists. But its ability to use it is being dismantled, piece by piece. And that’s becoming a defining factor in this war – one the media has yet to fully grasp.