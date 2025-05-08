▶ The Dead Sea Scrolls Prove What Antisemites Deny: Jews Are Indigenous to Israel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Has anyone ever told you that Jews are foreign to the Middle East, or that they “showed up in 1948”? This should be your response: “Have you heard of the Dead Sea Scrolls?”

Discovered between 1947 and 1956 in caves near the Dead Sea, the scrolls are nearly 2,000 years old—written between the 3rd century BCE and the 1st century CE. These ancient texts were composed by Jews living in the land of Israel during the Second Temple period.

Written in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek, the scrolls include more than 200 copies of texts from the Hebrew Bible, as well as prayers, legal codes, and community guidelines. Among them is the remarkably intact Isaiah Scroll, copied around 100 BCE, which mirrors the modern biblical text almost word-for-word.

That’s not just a matter of belief—it’s hard archaeological fact.

The scrolls weren’t discovered by rabbis or Israeli scholars. They were found by Bedouins and studied by international archaeologists, making their authenticity beyond question.

The Dead Sea Scrolls don’t rewrite history—they confirm it. The Jewish people are not outsiders. They are indigenous to this land, and their connection to it goes back millennia.