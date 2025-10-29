The Humanitarian Deception: When Aid Groups Echo Hamas’ Propaganda

Key takeaways:

The World Health Organization (WHO), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and Doctors Without Borders have all been working in Gaza since the beginning of the war.

These major humanitarian organizations have frequently been found to be amplifying Hamas’ propaganda or willfully turning a blind eye to the atrocities committed by the terrorist organization.

Despite these credibility issues, the media continues to treat their statements as unquestionable truth.

From a young age, we are told that there is an objective truth from authority figures and humanitarian organizations. All the more so when those organizations are supposedly committed to helping broader society. But what happens when those organizations turn a blind eye to crimes committed by terrorists and the media continues to treat their statements as unquestionable fact?

Several humanitarian organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and Doctors Without Borders, all claim to serve society and are reportedly dedicated to helping ordinary civilians in Gaza.

Yet, throughout the Israel-Hamas war, all three so-called humanitarian organizations have aided in spreading libels while amplifying Hamas’ propaganda. It is bad enough to assist in Hamas’ propaganda war; even worse, the media has been consistently taking the statements from these organizations at face value, without doing their own due diligence to determine the objective truth.

The Complicity of the ICRC

Perhaps the worst case study of this halo effect is the ICRC’s complicity in Hamas’ “recovery” of a deceased hostage’s body.

In the now viral footage, Hamas terrorists can be seen bringing a body bag out of a residential building, dumping the body in a pit, and burying it with dirt. Hamas then called the Red Cross to come and witness the so-called “retrieval” of the hostage’s body. While the ICRC claims to take “action, not sides,” there was no clearer side taken than the objective complicity in this incident as staff members looked on, watching Hamas terrorists in the cruel performative act of covering and uncovering the body.

While @RedCross issues a statement condemning Hamas for staging the recovery of an Israeli hostage’s body, its own staff were at the scene watching this sick stunt taking place. Living hostages: the Red Cross didn’t help.

Dead hostages: the Red Cross is complicit with Hamas. https://t.co/cyW9g3tW3V pic.twitter.com/A4ON8NVzDe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 28, 2025

The Red Cross later issued a statement, condemning Hamas for staging the discovery of the body. Criticizing Hamas would have hit much harder had the Red Cross not been present at this sick stunt in the first place.

Incredibly, as Hamas terrorists unlawfully held Israeli hostages for two years, the Red Cross did not make any visit, despite the public knowledge that many of the hostages required immediate and proper medical treatment. But when Hamas turned hostage releases into a circus during the January 2024 ceasefire or staged a body retrieval, the Red Cross was the first on site. It has gone beyond willful ignorance, crossing into complicity in Hamas crimes.

The Red Cross says they’re doing everything possible for the hostages, but their history of inaction—from the Holocaust to recent crises—raises serious concerns. Eleven months without any check-ins. Demand more and hold them accountable. pic.twitter.com/T8aNMstiUC — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 14, 2024

The Glaring Omissions of Doctors Without Borders

The Red Cross is not alone in its complicity, standing on the sidelines of Hamas’ war crimes. Doctors Without Borders, too, has purposefully ignored Hamas’ abuse of hospitals.

It is no surprise that Hamas has misappropriated every aspect of civilian society to aid in its terror operations. Alarmingly, by omitting any mention of Hamas’ exploitation of hospitals, Doctors Without Borders essentially whitewashes Hamas’ crimes. It results in a media echo chamber, where biased reports from doctors are picked up and Hamas’ crimes are nowhere to be found.

This is despite the publicly available evidence of Hamas terrorists embedded in the same hospitals where Doctors Without Borders is present.

🚨 SCANDAL: @Reuters, @AP & @nytimes had video footage of Hamas terrorists at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital in the war’s early days. But they covered it up. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/nW3Wu4bGGo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 9, 2025

Because Hamas controls all civilian infrastructure in Gaza, Alain Destexhe, formerly the secretary general of Doctors Without Borders, has stated that the organization “has to work with Hamas in order to be present in Gaza.” The result, in his own words, is a “biased, partial, and militant organization.”

Despite the glaring issues and omissions, every statement from the organization is still treated by the media as the objective, unquestionable truth.

The WHO: Warping Scientific Data to Attack Israel

It is not only bias by omission that contributes to the halo effect surrounding these organizations. It is also the manipulation of language itself. By redefining key terminology, Israel is charged with accusations of crimes that do not align with the facts.

The World Health Organization did exactly this, by discussing how to apply the accusation of famine to Israel just two months after the October 7 terrorist attacks. A December 2023 meeting in Geneva reportedly discussed the importance of “scientifically” demonstrating Gaza in famine. The discussion appeared to be aimed at fitting data into a predetermined accusation to pressure Israel politically.

For two years, the media has unquestioningly run with the claim of famine. But the evidence never supported the narrative, and the science simply does not add up.

🚨Final Gaza fake “famine” analysis: IPC declared famine on Aug 22. Through ceasefire on Oct 10 there should have been 10,000 starvation deaths. But Hamas/UN counted 192 (most if not all with pre-existing conditions). That’s 98% below famine levels. It was always a hoax. 1/ pic.twitter.com/jWcZOnwdAe — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) October 21, 2025

Every report from Gaza is carefully crafted by Hamas. Every claim that these humanitarian organizations feed to the media has been under the lens of Hamas, subtly influencing the opinions of well-meaning people who believe they are hearing the truth. Organizations that provide humanitarian services to civilians in war zones must remain neutral, and they must be transparent about the conditions they work in – and who they work with. Until then, the guise of these organizations as heroic humanitarians is far from reality.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

