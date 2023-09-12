Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict According to AP

Sometimes, anti-Israel bias in the media runs so deep that it necessitates a surgical exposure of the underlying twisted assumptions that fuel it. Unfortunately, the distorted patterns of thought emerging from the Associated Press’s recent…

Reading time: 5 minutes

Sometimes, anti-Israel bias in the media runs so deep that it necessitates a surgical exposure of the underlying twisted assumptions that fuel it. Unfortunately, the distorted patterns of thought emerging from the Associated Press’s recent coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict merit such scrutiny.

These patterns fall under the general framing of the victim (Palestinians) vs. aggressor (Israel), which can also be seen through the rather infantile categories of those who are idealized vs. those who are demonized.

The idealization category includes the basic premise that Palestinians can’t be held responsible for any evil or violence, while the demonization category is based on the belief that Israel is a foreign element in their territory and therefore carries most of the blame in the conflict.

Related Reading: The AP Skews Reality in Piece on West Bank Violence

Here are just a few examples showing how AP systematically twists the facts to match those premises:

Palestinians not held responsible

When Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas recently justified the mass extermination of Jews during the Holocaust, various officials and media outlets had no issue seeing his remarks for what they really were: gross antisemitism.

Yet AP absolved him with the following headline, suggesting he was merely (or even wrongfully) “accused” of such despicable rhetoric:

Consciously or not, the journalist/editor who came up with this distortion couldn’t hold Palestinians responsible for any wrongdoing.

It’s even more blatant when it comes to the reporting of actual bloodshed.

In the following example of a report on an Israeli army raid, idealization and demonization join hands. AP cannot properly answer the 5 W’s of journalism (who, what, when, where, and why), because when it comes to Palestinians the ‘WHO’ is obscured: The headline doesn’t say that the Israeli forces killed Palestinian GUNMEN who fired at them. However, in a later version (which failed to correct the headline), AP easily identified a Jewish settler as responsible for “a shooting death” (in a completely separate incident):


The obscuring of Palestinian perpetrators also takes the form of hiding them behind inanimate objects which mysteriously develop violent tendencies. Here, “A West Bank Bomb” hurts Israelis and nowhere does it say that an Israeli was stabbed:


Moral equivalence between perpetrators and victims is another trick:

At its worst, AP completely ignores Palestinian terrorists’ responsibility for four Gaza wars, blaming them on Israeli actions instead:

Demonization of Israel

How to explain the description of an Israeli minister’s visit to Judaism’s holiest site as “storming the al-Aqsa Mosque”? What is behind the false portrayal of Israel as stealing the “natives'” drinking water?

How has a supposedly respectable wire service been reduced to parroting cheap Palestinian talking points?

The answer to all of this is AP’s underlying assumption that Israel is a foreign element that criminally infiltrated the territory, as this shocking paragraph shows:


But the problem is not the mere existence of underlying bias. All journalists (and humans) suffer from it to a certain degree and should strive to be aware of it.

The problem is that it seems like, for AP, it has become a framework of skewed language and words that are imposed on reality.

The idealization or infantilization of “harmless” Palestinians, coupled with the demonization of “evil” Israel is a flawed perspective that should not infiltrate the reporting of any journalist, let alone a news agency whose words travel across the globe with the power to alter reality.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Photo Credit: Ahmad Hasaballah via Getty Images

Related

Tags: , , ,
Picture of Rinat Harash
Rinat Harash
Rinat Harash, Ph.D, is a veteran news media professional, with 15 years of experience as a Reuters journalist, video editor and producer covering Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content