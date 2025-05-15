Send Us Your Tips
▶ The Shameful Double Standard Facing Israel’s Survivor-Contestant at Eurovision

Imagine telling a survivor of a mass shooting they can’t speak about their experience. That’s exactly what happened to Israel’s Eurovision contestant, Yuval Raphael.

Yuval survived the Nova Music Festival massacre on October 7. She hid with 50 others in a bunker. Only 11 made it out alive. Despite her harrowing story, Eurovision organizers told Yuval she cannot mention the attack, claiming that condemning terrorism would be considered too political.

Her song, an uplifting ballad about hope and resilience, was accepted by the competition. But critics online still claimed the lyrics were too political. Meanwhile, previous Eurovision performers, such as Ukraine in 2023, openly sang about the war with Russia without facing protests.

The hypocrisy is clear. Israel has followed every rule through its broadcaster, Kan. Yet broadcasters like Ireland’s RTE have called for “discussions” about Israel’s participation, applying rules to Israel that are ignored for others.

Yuval now faces harassment and even death threats simply for representing her country. Eurovision claims to be a celebration of music and unity, but when it comes to Israel, it becomes yet another example of the double standard Israelis face on the global stage.

Image Credit: Harold Cunningham via Getty Images Stefan Wermuth/AFP via Getty Images

