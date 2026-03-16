The Truth About Israel’s Wartime Censorship

Key Takeaways:

Israel’s wartime censorship is designed to protect sensitive military information – such as missile impact locations and interceptor systems – that could help Iran refine its attacks.

The restrictions do not prevent journalists from reporting on the war or showing damage, but they do limit livestreaming and real-time details that could expose operational vulnerabilities.

Israel’s rules are not unusual: many countries facing active conflict, from Gulf states to Ukraine, impose similar wartime restrictions to prevent information from aiding the enemy.

“There are censorship laws in Israel.” (NPR)

“Israel has imposed strict military censorship…for decades, but has tightened its restrictions.” (AFP)

“‘We have a partial understanding of the reality on the ground,’ the senior manager admitted. ‘Our coverage of the war is not truthful.’” (+972 Magazine)

Since the U.S.-Israel war against the Islamic Republic of Iran broke out at the end of February 2026, one aspect of media coverage has drawn particular attention — Israel’s military censorship regulations and their effect on what journalists can publish.

While some have claimed that these restrictions are designed to hide the damage caused by Iranian missile strikes, the reality is far less conspiratorial.

As explained by CNN correspondent Oren Liebermann in a recent report, the purpose of Israel’s censorship rules is to prevent the release of sensitive military information that could assist Iran in its ongoing missile campaign.

This includes details such as the precise locations of missile impacts or the positioning of Israeli interceptor systems — information that could help Iranian forces adjust their targeting.

Liebermann notes that the regulations have not prevented CNN or other outlets from publishing footage of attacks, but they do prohibit livestreaming during missile strikes, which could inadvertently reveal operational details in real time.

This aspect of military censorship is separate from Israel’s policy restricting foreign journalists’ independent access to Gaza, allowing entry primarily through embedded tours with the IDF.

In this latter instance, the stated reasoning has not been the risk of publishing sensitive military information but rather concerns about journalist safety and the potential disruption to ongoing military operations.

As former IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. (res.) Peter Lerner explained:

Indeed in Israel there’s a military censorship that gives guidelines to media on what can or cannot be broadcasted. Mostly around force protection and specific impacts of missile locations so that Islamic Republic cannot confirm targeting.

Here’s how CNN detailed it.

No… — Lt. Col. (R) Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) March 7, 2026

It should also be noted that Israel’s wartime censorship rules are not limited to journalists. In theory, they apply to civilians as well.

At the beginning of the war, the IDF issued a public warning on X urging Israelis not to share the locations of missile impacts online because such information could assist the enemy (a modern Israeli version of the classic “loose lips sink ships”).

The only difference is that enforcing such restrictions on millions of civilians posting on social media is far more difficult than regulating a much smaller number of professional news organizations.

דובר צה”ל חוזר ומדגיש לא לפרסם ולא לשתף מיקומי ותיעודי פגיעות. האויב עוקב אחר תיעודים אלה, בכדי לשפר את יכולות הפגיעה שלו pic.twitter.com/RYPAaGz2U1 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 1, 2026

Israel is not alone in enforcing military censorship of sensitive information during wartime.

As noted by AFP, the Gulf states facing missile and drone threats from Iran have implemented similar censorship measures, with some banning the spread of images of sensitive sites such as missile impact locations, while others restrict the spread of demoralizing or false reports online.

Outside of the Middle East, censorship rules exist in other modern conflict zones, including Ukraine and the Kashmir region between India and Pakistan.

In other words, Israel’s wartime censorship regulations are not an attempt to conceal damage from Iranian strikes or manipulate the narrative of the war.

They are a standard wartime measure designed to prevent sensitive information from helping the enemy — a practice widely used by countries facing active military threats.

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