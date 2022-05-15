Unreported: Palestinian Mob Runs Off With Casket of Al Jazeera Reporter (VIDEO)

Footage of alleged Israeli police misconduct during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has gone viral. The prevailing media narrative is that police “stormed” Akleh’s casket as it emerged from St. Joseph’s Hospital in eastern Jerusalem.

Even before the police announced an inquiry into the incident, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Israel. Yet other videos and eyewitness accounts of Friday’s events paint a different picture than the one described by many journalists.

Related Video: Blame Israel First, Ask Questions Never: Media’s Mangled Coverage of Al Jazeera Reporter’s Death

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

Featured Image: Majdi Fathi/TPS