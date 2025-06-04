Send Us Your Tips
▶ When Students Chant for “Liberation,” Hamas Cheers—And That’s a Problem

Across U.S. campuses, students protest in the name of “justice for Palestine.” But watch closely, and it’s not justice they’re promoting—it’s Hamas propaganda.

From burning diplomas to performing Nazi salutes, many student-led demonstrations have abandoned nuance and become echo chambers for extremist rhetoric. And Hamas has noticed.

In a recently interview, a Hamas leader openly praised U.S. college students for taking up their cause. One even called it a “dream come true.” Why? Because students are parroting Hamas slogans like “from the river to the sea”—a phrase calling for the elimination of Israel, not peaceful coexistence or a two-state solution.

While students may believe they are standing up for civilians in Gaza, Hamas does not share their concern. Hamas leaders have repeatedly stated that Gazan civilians are a “price” they’re willing to pay for their goal of destroying Israel. Quotes from their own officials say it plainly: “The wombs of our women will give birth to many times over the number of martyrs.”

By adopting Hamas’ messaging, student protests are not saving lives or advancing peace. Instead, they’re normalizing disinformation, fueling antisemitism, and providing Hamas with international PR victories.

If students truly want justice for Palestinians, they should be calling for their freedom from Hamas—not doing the terror group’s work for them.

Image Credit: Anadolu via Reuters Connect

