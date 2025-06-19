▶ Iran Targeted an Israeli Hospital and the World Shrugs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An Iranian missile struck an Israeli hospital this week – a blatant attack on a civilian medical facility. Miraculously, the building had been evacuated just days earlier, preventing what could have been a mass casualty event.

Despite clear evidence it was a hospital, Iranian regime supporters quickly spread lies online, claiming it was a military base. It wasn’t. The hospital treats all civilians. There were no weapons, no soldiers – only patients and doctors.

This stands in sharp contrast to Hamas, which regularly uses hospitals in Gaza to hide weapons, store rockets, and shield commanders. Israel uses hospitals to save lives. Hamas uses them to hide terror.

Where is the outrage? When Hamas abuses hospitals, the world stays silent. When Israel defends itself, it’s condemned. But when Iran strikes a hospital directly – barely a whisper.