Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶ Iran Targeted an Israeli Hospital and the World Shrugs

An Iranian missile struck an Israeli hospital this week – a blatant attack on a civilian medical facility. Miraculously, the building had been evacuated just days earlier, preventing what could have been a mass casualty event.

Despite clear evidence it was a hospital, Iranian regime supporters quickly spread lies online, claiming it was a military base. It wasn’t. The hospital treats all civilians. There were no weapons, no soldiers – only patients and doctors.

This stands in sharp contrast to Hamas, which regularly uses hospitals in Gaza to hide weapons, store rockets, and shield commanders. Israel uses hospitals to save lives. Hamas uses them to hide terror.

Where is the outrage? When Hamas abuses hospitals, the world stays silent. When Israel defends itself, it’s condemned. But when Iran strikes a hospital directly – barely a whisper.

Image Credit: REUTERS / Amir Cohen

Related

Tags: ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content