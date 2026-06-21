Why Anti-Israel Narratives Pay

Key Takeaways

Foreign influence operations are real. Russia, Qatar, Iran, and other authoritarian states routinely invest enormous resources in shaping opinion within democratic societies.

Anti-Israel and anti-Jewish narratives are particularly useful because they tap into longstanding conspiratorial frameworks that already exist within Western culture.

The question is not simply whether commentators profit from outrage. It is whether they are helping advance the interests of actors who deliberately seek to manipulate democratic societies.

Who Benefits?

Whenever Tucker Carlson or Candace Owens say something particularly outrageous about Israel, Jews, or the Middle East, somebody inevitably asks whether they are being paid. The question is usually dismissed as conspiratorial. Yet it is worth remembering that governments, political movements, and wealthy interests have spent centuries paying people to shape public opinion. Russia did not invent influence operations. Qatar did not invent influence operations. Nor did Iran. States have always understood that ideas matter. They have funded newspapers, academics, activists, lobbyists, media organizations, and political movements because shaping how people think is often cheaper and more effective than coercing them directly. The belief that modern influence operations somehow stop at the doors of social media personalities would be remarkably naïve.

That reality matters because authoritarian regimes have become extraordinarily sophisticated at exploiting open societies. Russia has spent decades developing influence networks throughout Europe and North America. Qatar has invested billions of dollars cultivating influence through media organizations, universities, think tanks, lobbying efforts, and political relationships. Iran funds an extensive ecosystem of propaganda outlets, advocacy organizations, and proxy groups designed to advance its interests and weaken those of its adversaries. These investments are not acts of philanthropy. States do not spend vast sums of money without expecting a return. Influence is the return. Access is the return. Shaping how political leaders, journalists, academics, and voters understand the world is the return. And why should that be any different today?

Why Jews Are Always Useful

There is also a reason that Jews and Israel so frequently find themselves at the center of these conversations. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is undoubtedly one of the most emotionally charged issues in international politics, but that alone does not explain the obsession. Plenty of conflicts involve suffering, displacement, and violence. Relatively few become all-consuming subjects for commentators who claim to be exposing hidden truths about the world. What makes Israel different is that criticism of the Jewish state can easily intersect with some of the oldest anti-Jewish ideas in history. For centuries, Jews were portrayed as a hidden force operating behind political, economic, and social developments. They were accused of manipulating governments, controlling financial systems, directing wars, influencing media, and exercising power in ways ordinary people could not see. Modern conspiracy culture has largely abandoned the language but often retained the structure. References to Jewish control become references to networks. References to Jewish conspiracies become references to elites. References to secret Jewish influence become references to hidden systems of power. The vocabulary evolves. The underlying story remains strikingly familiar.

Candace Owens provides perhaps the clearest contemporary example. In recent years, she has evolved into an almost obsessive focus on Jews, Zionists, Jewish influence, and alleged efforts to suppress dissent. While Owens routinely insists that she is criticizing institutions rather than Jews, the distinction becomes increasingly difficult to maintain when Jewish individuals, Jewish organizations, Jewish history, Jewish concerns, and the Jewish state repeatedly become the central focus of the narrative. What emerges is not merely criticism but a worldview in which Jews appear as recurring protagonists in almost every major controversy.

This is one reason anti-Jewish narratives have proven so durable throughout history. They are infinitely adaptable. They can be attached to the political right or the political left. They can be dressed in religious language, nationalist language, anti-capitalist language, anti-colonial language, or populist language. Their details change according to the needs of the moment, but their central claim remains remarkably consistent: that visible events are not what they seem and that Jews are somehow involved in the hidden story beneath the surface. For conspiracy culture, this framework is extraordinarily useful. For governments and movements seeking to weaken trust in democratic societies, it can be useful too.

What Changed on Iran?

Tucker Carlson presents a somewhat different case, but one that is no less striking. In 2012 he described the Iranian regime as “evil” and its leaders as “lunatics.” The description was accurate then and remains accurate today. Iran is still a revolutionary theocracy that represses its own people, sponsors terrorism, funds proxies across the Middle East, threatens regional stability, and openly calls for the destruction of Israel. It remains one of the world’s leading state sponsors of terrorism. It continues to arm and finance groups responsible for the deaths of civilians across the region. None of this has changed in any meaningful way.

What has changed is Carlson. Increasingly, his criticism appears directed less toward the regime itself than toward those confronting it. One need not support every aspect of American or Israeli foreign policy to find that transformation remarkable. The Iranian regime did not become more moderate. It did not abandon terrorism. It did not stop funding proxies. It did not cease threatening its neighbors. It did not suddenly embrace liberal democracy. The regime remained largely the same. Carlson did not. That does not automatically tell us why his position changed, but it does make explanations that focus on changes in Iran rather difficult to sustain.

Part of the answer may lie in a broader trend that has emerged across sections of the online right. Distrust of institutions, some of it justified, has gradually evolved into a reflexive assumption that establishment positions must be false simply because they are establishment positions. If Western governments identify a threat, suspicion falls first on the governments. If intelligence agencies issue warnings, the warnings themselves become suspect. If journalists document atrocities committed by terrorist organizations, attention shifts toward discrediting the journalists. Skepticism, which can be healthy, gradually mutates into contrarianism, where the truth is assumed to lie wherever official narratives do not. The inevitable consequence is that authoritarian regimes increasingly benefit from a collapse of trust occurring inside democratic societies. Whether intentionally or not, some commentators have become remarkably effective at directing suspicion toward democracies while extending extraordinary benefit of the doubt to regimes that openly oppose them.

The Influence Industry

This is where discussions about grift often become too simplistic. Many observers assume there are only two possibilities. Either commentators genuinely believe what they are saying or they are secretly being paid to say it. Reality is often more complicated. Governments seeking influence rarely operate like villains in a spy novel. They do not need to hand envelopes full of cash to every useful voice. Sometimes they fund institutions. Sometimes they create media ecosystems. Sometimes they cultivate relationships. Sometimes they provide access. Sometimes they offer platforms. Sometimes they simply amplify narratives that already exist. The most effective influence operations often involve identifying people who already hold useful views and helping those views reach larger audiences.

At the same time, it would be naïve to imagine that foreign money never enters the picture. Russia, Qatar, Iran, and other authoritarian states have repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to spend enormous sums shaping political conversations in democratic societies. They do not make these investments out of charity. They do so because ideas have consequences and because influencing public opinion is often cheaper than changing realities on the ground. Anyone examining modern media should therefore be willing to ask difficult questions. Who benefits from particular narratives? Who amplifies them? Which institutions consistently provide platforms for them? Which governments gain when those narratives spread? These are not conspiratorial questions. They are the kinds of questions serious observers should be asking.

We do not need access to bank records to recognize a pattern. Authoritarian regimes invest heavily in influence operations. Anti-Israel and anti-Jewish narratives have become increasingly common within parts of the online ecosystem. Some of the most influential voices promoting those narratives consistently direct suspicion toward democratic societies while showing remarkable indulgence toward regimes that actively undermine them. Whether that alignment is ideological, financial, or simply opportunistic matters less than many people assume. The effect is the same.

The result is not merely a distorted conversation about Israel or Iran. It is a political culture in which anti-Jewish conspiracy theories are normalized, authoritarian regimes are treated with increasing sympathy, and public trust becomes progressively harder to sustain. That may benefit Moscow. It may benefit Doha. It may benefit Tehran. It certainly does not benefit the democratic societies being encouraged to doubt themselves.