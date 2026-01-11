▶ A Ceasefire in Name Only: Hamas’ Violations Go Largely Unreported

As global headlines shift elsewhere, the Gaza war has briefly slipped out of the spotlight. But the pause in attention hasn’t changed one central reality: Hamas continues to violate the ceasefire, and those violations largely go unreported.

On Thursday, Hamas attempted to launch a rocket from Gaza City toward Israel, an act that directly breaches the terms of the agreement. That incident did not happen in isolation. Hamas has repeatedly attacked Israeli troops by emerging from underground tunnels and using sniper fire and RPGs, and has crossed the designated Yellow Line.

Equally significant is what has not happened. Hamas is still holding the remains of the final Israeli hostage, Ran Gvili. According to the agreement, all hostages — living or deceased — were to be returned within 72 hours. Nearly three months later, that condition remains unmet.

Despite this, international pressure is mounting on Israel to advance to Phase 2 of the deal, which would address postwar governance, reconstruction, and oversight in Gaza. Israel has pushed back, arguing that moving forward without full compliance rewards violations. Hamas, meanwhile, has openly stated it has no intention of disarming.

A ceasefire that progresses while a hostage remains in Gaza sets a dangerous precedent. Before discussing Phase 2, Phase 1 must be completed — and that means pressuring Hamas to return Ran Gvili for a proper burial.

