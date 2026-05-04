▶ How Internet Slang Is Normalizing Antisemitism

Antisemitism online often spreads through jokes, memes, and coded language. It does not always appear as obvious hatred. Sometimes it hides inside slang that sounds ironic, edgy, or harmless.

A growing number of viral terms recycle old conspiracies about Jews controlling governments, media, food, culture, or public life. Others take Jewish words or Israeli identity and twist them into insults. The goal is the same: to frame Jews as manipulative, dangerous, or culturally corrupting.

That matters because language shapes what people accept. When antisemitic ideas are packaged as internet humor, they become easier to repeat and harder to challenge. A phrase that starts as a meme can quickly become part of everyday vocabulary, especially among audiences who may not understand where it comes from.

This is how hatred gets normalized, not always through direct threats, but through repetition, mockery, and coded references that turn Jews and Israel into acceptable targets.

Recognizing these terms is the first step, and calling them out is the next.

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