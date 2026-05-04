Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶ How Internet Slang Is Normalizing Antisemitism

Antisemitism online often spreads through jokes, memes, and coded language. It does not always appear as obvious hatred. Sometimes it hides inside slang that sounds ironic, edgy, or harmless.

A growing number of viral terms recycle old conspiracies about Jews controlling governments, media, food, culture, or public life. Others take Jewish words or Israeli identity and twist them into insults. The goal is the same: to frame Jews as manipulative, dangerous, or culturally corrupting.

That matters because language shapes what people accept. When antisemitic ideas are packaged as internet humor, they become easier to repeat and harder to challenge. A phrase that starts as a meme can quickly become part of everyday vocabulary, especially among audiences who may not understand where it comes from.

This is how hatred gets normalized, not always through direct threats, but through repetition, mockery, and coded references that turn Jews and Israel into acceptable targets.

Recognizing these terms is the first step, and calling them out is the next.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

Related

Tags: , , , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content