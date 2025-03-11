▶ Israel Freed 10 Hostages in a Secret Rescue—So Why Didn’t it Make the Headlines?

Under the cover of darkness, Israeli troops executed a daring rescue mission—freeing 10 Indian laborers trapped in a horrifying case of modern-day slavery. And yet, you’ve likely heard little about it.

Here’s why.

The laborers had come to Israel seeking construction jobs, but were lured to the Palestinian village of A-Za’im with false promises. Instead of work, their passports were confiscated, and they were held captive for over a month.

The situation only came to light when the IDF caught Palestinians illegally entering Israel using the stolen passports. What followed was a coordinated rescue mission, led by the Israeli military alongside government ministries. The hostages were freed, and their passports returned.

India’s embassy has since confirmed that the case is under investigation.

So why hasn’t this made headlines? This should be a top global story—a major human rights abuse in the West Bank involving allegations of slavery?

Because it doesn’t fit the narrative. Israel wasn’t the villain—they were the rescuers. And the perpetrators weren’t Israeli.

Media outlets are quick to scrutinize every Israeli military operation, every security measure, and every “crackdown” in the West Bank. But when Israel saves lives, it’s barely a whisper.