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▶ Mamdani Condemned the Synagogue, Not the Mob Outside It

Parents trying to bring their children to a Jewish preschool in New York City were met by a mob outside Park East Synagogue chanting slogans like “There is only one solution, intifada revolution” and “No Zionists here.” Some protesters carried Palestinian and Hezbollah flags, while others made Hamas-style inverted triangle gestures.

The preschool closed early for safety.

The protest was organized by Pal-Awda against an aliyah event taking place inside the synagogue. To its credit, the NYPD created a multi-block buffer zone around the building. But the city’s mayor should have done more than manage the threat. He should have condemned it.

Instead, Mayor Mamdani first criticized the synagogue, saying he was “deeply opposed” to the event and falsely claiming it was illegal under international law.

That framing matters. This was not a standard protest. It was a mob targeting a Jewish house of worship and intimidating Jewish families outside a preschool.

Mamdani claims there is no tolerance for antisemitism in New York, but his actions tell a different story. He recently vetoed a resolution to create buffer zones around schools and declined to support legislation protecting houses of worship from harassment.

His responsibility is to protect all New Yorkers, including Jews. Here, he chose to explain the mob instead.

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