▶ The Jewish Refugee Story the World Forgot

After 1948, roughly 850,000 Jews were expelled or forced to flee from Arab and Muslim-majority countries. Many came from communities that had existed for centuries, even millennia.

In Iraq, a Jewish community dating back 2,600 years was uprooted after Jews were stripped of citizenship and forced to leave behind homes, businesses, and property. In Egypt, Jews were expelled after the Suez Crisis, with assets frozen and families given days to leave. Across Libya, Yemen, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Syria, and beyond, Jewish communities were dismantled through persecution, confiscation, and state pressure.

The scale of loss was staggering. Homes, synagogues, businesses, bank accounts, and personal property were abandoned or seized. Yet this refugee story is rarely included in the broader conversation about 1948 and its aftermath.

What happened next is just as important.

Israel absorbed these Jewish refugees, granted them citizenship, and integrated them into every part of national life. Today, Mizrahi Jews and their descendants make up more than half of Israel’s Jewish population.

Arab countries took a very different approach to Palestinian refugees. In many cases, Palestinians were denied citizenship, barred from professions, and kept in camps for generations.

Israel solved its refugee crisis by building citizenship. Arab states chose to preserve theirs.

That contrast is not accidental. It is history.

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