Exposing Media Falsehoods and Shaping the Narrative: HonestReporting Is Making an Impact

Key Takeaways:

HonestReporting is shaping global media conversations on Israel.

The organization is exposing and disrupting anti-Israel disinformation.

HonestReporting’s AI tools and media expertise are driving measurable impact.

HonestReporting has always punched well above its weight.

When I first joined the organization at the end of 2005, HonestReporting was already known as a scrappy and determined media watchdog, capable of mobilizing a grassroots army to challenge bias and demand accountability from the press.

Much has changed since then. The media battlefield is almost unrecognizable compared to two decades ago, while the threats facing Israel and the Jewish people, from legacy media, social media, and coordinated online disinformation, have grown exponentially.

Yet if there is one thing that has remained constant, it is HonestReporting’s ability to adapt, innovate, and meet the moment.

Now, in our 25th year, HonestReporting is operating at a level I could scarcely have imagined all those years ago.

Nothing illustrates this more clearly than the impact the organization has made in recent months.

Last week, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof published a piece accusing Israel of systemic sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners, including the grotesque allegation that dogs were being trained to rape detainees. What began online as a lurid libel promoted by a Hamas-linked organization was suddenly granted the credibility and reach that comes with appearing in one of the world’s most influential newspapers.

Moments like these are exactly why HonestReporting exists.

For years, HonestReporting has built a reputation for responding rapidly and credibly when false narratives about Israel begin spreading. This case was no different. After carefully examining the sourcing and claims behind Kristof’s article, we published a detailed thread on X exposing the glaring holes, omissions, and journalistic failures at the heart of the story.

We did not simply denounce The New York Times. We documented the evidence.

And people noticed.

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The @nytimes just published one of the most serious sets of allegations imaginable against Israel – claims of systematic sexual violence, including a bizarre story about carrots and trained rape dogs. We checked the sources. What we found is journalistic malpractice. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vBbLy0Lp0J — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 11, 2026

The thread reached more than a million people on X and was shared by major influencers and commentators because it offered something increasingly rare in today’s media environment: facts, scrutiny, and accountability.

More importantly, it equipped Israel’s supporters with the information needed to challenge a modern blood libel before it became fully entrenched in the public consciousness.

The impact extended well beyond social media.

One of the clearest signs of HonestReporting’s growing influence came when The Wall Street Journal invited us to contribute an opinion piece examining the serious flaws in Kristof’s reporting. With millions of subscribers worldwide, the Journal remains one of the most respected and influential media outlets anywhere in the world. HonestReporting’s analysis reaching that audience reflects how far the organization’s credibility and reach have grown.

From @WSJFreeEx via @WSJOpinion: Nicholas Kristof’s column on Israeli misdeeds relies a patchwork of omissions, dubious sources and ever‑more lurid allegations, writes @rachelodonoghue https://t.co/fLa35KJJD8 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 17, 2026

National Review also published HonestReporting’s analysis on the issue, while our work was cited and discussed across additional media platforms and online networks.

The New York Times was forced to defend Kristof’s work through multiple statements, further calling into question its credibility.

The mounting scrutiny now facing The New York Times, including the possibility of legal action from Israel’s government, did not happen in a vacuum. HonestReporting played a meaningful role in ensuring that serious questions were asked quickly and publicly before the narrative calcified.

The New York Times was forced on the defensive only days before Kristof’s piece after HonestReporting called out its Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, Saher Alghorra. While the Times publicly celebrated Alghorra’s recognition, HonestReporting called out Alghorra’s work for amplifying Hamas-aligned false narratives of starvation, citing previous controversies, including a widely circulated 2025 image of a malnourished Palestinian child, later accompanied by clarification that the child had preexisting medical conditions affecting his appearance.

“The postings are likely to generate further questions about Alghorra’s work—and the Times’s decision to champion him—after the media watchdog group Honest Reporting accused him of earning his Pulitzer ‘on staged scenes, a manufactured “famine” narrative, and intimate access to… pic.twitter.com/CuMMW6eJc0 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 8, 2026

This triggered a public debate over the merits of Alghorra’s Pulitzer and his New York Times photographs, culminating in two Washington Free Beacon exposés of Alghorra prompted by HonestReporting’s critique.

But these are only a few examples of the organization’s expanding impact.

While many groups are experimenting with artificial intelligence simply to generate content faster, HonestReporting is deploying cutting-edge technology to identify, analyze, and counter harmful narratives in real time.

Through partnerships with some of Israel’s leading hi-tech innovators, HonestReporting has developed proprietary AI capabilities that allow us not only to monitor hundreds of media outlets and online platforms worldwide, but also to detect narrative trends as they emerge before they cause lasting damage.

Recently, our systems identified the rapid spread of a coordinated “famine” narrative regarding Gaza. We were able to trace the origins and amplification patterns of the claims and flag concerns to key partners and decision-makers. Through a network of relationships and collaborations, critical information reached senior officials in both the United States and Israel, and, consequently, the Board of Peace.

Ultimately, data produced in response to these concerns helped undermine a false narrative before it fully took hold internationally. Fox News later covered the story, crediting HonestReporting’s role in exposing how the narrative had spread.

That is real-world impact.

The same capabilities proved invaluable earlier this year when former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent appeared on Tucker Carlson’s platform and promoted claims blaming Israel for drawing the United States into conflict with Iran.

HonestReporting’s AI tools tracked what appeared to be coordinated inauthentic behavior amplifying the claims online. We published our findings in a thread that reached more than 1.6 million people and was subsequently covered by The New York Times’ technology section.

🧵 THREAD: This was coordinated. Joe Kent goes on Tucker Carlson. Within minutes, the exact same clip, same caption, same outrage floods the internet. Not organic. Not coincidence.https://t.co/JyoNJTTBSh Labs tracked it in real time.

What we found will shock you. pic.twitter.com/U7Mdg7ygCH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 19, 2026

At a time when hostile actors increasingly weaponize information ecosystems against Israel, these tools are no longer luxuries. They are essential.

But despite all the technological innovation and growing reach, one thing has never changed.

HonestReporting’s strength ultimately comes from its people and its supporters.

For 25 years, this organization has relied on a dedicated team committed to defending truth, fairness, and accuracy in media coverage relating to Israel and the Jewish people. And none of that work would be possible without readers, subscribers, and donors who understand that the battle against misinformation cannot simply be left unanswered.

Since the atrocities of October 7, 2023, the scale of the challenge has only intensified. The volume of misinformation, propaganda, and outright incitement circulating globally is unlike anything many of us have seen before.

But speaking as someone who has spent nearly three-quarters of HonestReporting’s existence involved in this fight, I can say with confidence that the organization has never been better equipped for the challenges ahead.

The examples above represent only a fraction of HonestReporting’s daily impact: from influencing media conversations reaching millions, to educating the next generation online, to serving as a vital counterweight to the hatred and disinformation dominating digital spaces.

Hopefully, one day, organizations like HonestReporting will no longer be necessary.

Until then, HonestReporting will continue doing what it has done for the past quarter century: standing on the front lines of the information war, defending truth, and ensuring that anti-Israel falsehoods do not go unchallenged.

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